DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2022--
The "Laser Plastic Welding Market Research Report by Laser Type (CO2 Laser, Diode Laser, and Fiber Laser), Method, Systems, Application, End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Laser Plastic Welding Market size was estimated at USD 1,098.60 million in 2020, USD 1,177.32 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.50% to reach USD 1,695.84 million by 2026.
Companies Mentioned
- ACSYS Lasertechnik GmbH
- Amada Co. Ltd.
- Bielomatik GmbH
- Coherent Inc.
- Control Micro Systems
- Dukane Corp.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Extol, Inc.
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.
- IPG Photonics Corporation
- Jenoptik AG
- Leister Technologies AG
- LPKF Laser & Electronics AG
- Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- TRUMPF Group
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Laser Plastic Welding Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Laser Plastic Welding Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Laser Plastic Welding Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Laser Plastic Welding Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Laser Plastic Welding Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Laser Plastic Welding Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Laser Plastic Welding Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Laser Plastic Welding Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing Consumer Preference for Aesthetically Compelling Products
5.1.1.2. Growing Applications in Automotive Sector
5.1.1.3. Plethora of Applications in the Healthcare, and Electrical & Electronics Sectors
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High Maintenance and High Initial Cost Associated with Laser Plastic Welding
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rapid Advancements in Textile Joining
5.1.3.2. The Rise in Popularity of Laser Plastic Welding amongst Various Developing Economies
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Concerns Regarding Extensive Expertise Required across Various Industries for Targeted Use
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Laser Plastic Welding Market, by Laser Type
7. Laser Plastic Welding Market, by Method
8. Laser Plastic Welding Market, by Systems
9. Laser Plastic Welding Market, by Application
10. Laser Plastic Welding Market, by End User
11. Americas Laser Plastic Welding Market
12. Asia-Pacific Laser Plastic Welding Market
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Laser Plastic Welding Market
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Company Usability Profiles
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gcn1g5
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005412/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING OTHER TECHNOLOGY TECHNOLOGY CHEMICALS/PLASTICS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/11/2022 04:46 AM/DISC: 04/11/2022 04:46 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005412/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.