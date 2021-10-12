DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2021--
The "Global Managed Network Services Market by Type (Managed LAN, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed WAN, Managed Network Security, Managed VPN, Network Monitoring), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Managed Network Services Market size to grow from USD 57.4 Billion in 2021 to USD 82.3 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.
The managed network security to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period
In the managed network services market by type, the managed network security is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The threats to systems and data impede business innovation, limit productivity, and damage compliance efforts. Managed network security services protect enterprise perimeters from all manner of security threats.
MSPs employ strong security controls and safeguards to protect enterprise network services and customer information from external exploits, and continuously verify technologies and security operational processes through internal and external compliance audits.
Large Enterprises are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period
By Organisation size, large enterprises are expected to hold the largest market size. The major reason for large enterprises to adopt managed network services is consistent and reliable services with a global reach and operational cost reductions.
Large enterprises these days realize outsourcing some of the network operations is beneficial; hence, adopt managed network services. These enterprises work under tremendous pressure and time constraints to uphold their position in the market and maintain their customer base.
Cloud Deployment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period
By Deployment Mode, cloud is expected to have a higher growth rate. Cloud-managed network service providers manage an enterprise's technology infrastructure or end-user systems.
Services are provided using the subscription model. MSPs monitor and manage servers and other hardware, software, and applications. They offer helpdesk services and storage and backup of data and software. MSPs upload and configure the system components to ensure customers are fully operational with updated hardware and software.
BFSI segment is expected to have a larger market size during the forecast period
By Verticals, BFSI segment is expected to hold the larger market size during the forecast period. BFSI offers tremendous opportunities for the growth of the managed network services market, as the vertical faces a significant need for improved connectivity and internet access to carry out financial transactions with ease and better security.
Financial institutions and insurance firms handle crucial commercial data, such as transaction passwords, account numbers, and credit/debit card details, which need the utmost security.
APAC to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period
By region, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The enormous population in the region has led to an extensive pool of subscriber base for companies.
The vast and diverse geographies and the wide adoption of smart devices and internet mandate the need for reliable and secure internet connectivity, driving the market for managed network services.
The number of internet users in this region has grown by a great extent; hence, several companies in the region have started deploying advanced communications solutions to cater to the rising communication demand for high-speed data and superior voice quality.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Need to unburden the It staff
- New connectivity demands increase complications in the It environment
- Saving capital expenditure and operational expenditure by adopting managed network services
- Increasing trend of digital transformation across the globe
- Rise in demand for secure It infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic
Restraints
- Concerns over data privacy and security
- Increase in regulations and compliances
Opportunities
- Exponential growth in the global Ip traffic and cloud traffic
- Opportunity to provide value-added services above and beyond core network infrastructure and become true business partners
- Increasing demand for managed network services among small and medium-sized enterprises
Challenges
- Monitoring complex, multi-technology physical and virtual networks across customer networks
- Managed network service providers struggling with marketing and sales efforts
