The "Mechanical Ventilators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mechanical Ventilators estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Intensive Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable/Transportable segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR

The Mechanical Ventilators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured) -

  • Air Liquide Medical Systems
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc
  • Bunnell Inc
  • Carl Reiner Gmbh
  • Drager Medical Canada, Inc.
  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
  • GE Healthcare
  • Getinge AB
  • HAMILTON MEDICAL AG
  • Medtronic Plc.
  • Mindray Medical International Limited
  • Philips Respironics, Inc.
  • ResMed
  • Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd
  • Smiths Medical
  • Tecme SA
  • Vyaire Medical Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • All Hands On Deck: The World is Scaling Up to Meet a Multifold Rise in Ventilator Demand
  • Global Number of Infections & Patients Requiring Ventilator Support
  • Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Regulatory Bodies Ease Approval Process for Ventilators
  • Concerns Rise Side Effects of Using Ventilator Usage in COVID-19 Patients
  • Mechanical Ventilators: An Introduction
  • Evolution of Mechanical Ventilators: A Historical Fact File
  • Outlook
  • US Leads the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market
  • High Unmet Medical Needs Drive Developing Nations
  • Cost Benefits to Surge Growth of Non-Invasive Ventilators
  • HomeCare Ventilation Amid Rising Healthcare Costs
  • Rise in Popularity of Portable Ventilators
  • Ways to Leverage Market Potential
  • Key Market Challenges
  • Global Healthcare Spending: A Review

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Technological Advancements Sustain Future Market Growth
  • Select Recent Innovations
  • Automation-Enabled Innovation Continues in Mechanical Ventilators Market
  • Auto Manufacturers Join the Race to Build Ventilators
  • Startups Intensify Efforts to Develop Low Cost Ventilators amidst COVID-19 Crisis
  • Mounting Cases of COVID-19 Infections Prompt Researchers to Explore New Approaches to Reduce Need for Ventilator Assistance
  • Major Risk Factors Creating Need for Ventilation Support for COVID-19 Patients
  • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases Drive Growth
  • Neonatal Ventilators Market Set for Healthy Growth
  • Rising Incidence of Neonatal Mortality Rates to Drive Penetration Developing Countries
  • Neonatal Non-Invasive Ventilation: On the Rise
  • Lung Injury: A Major Challenge for Neonatal Ventilators Market
  • Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP): A Major Menace
  • Manufacturers Introduce New Features to Tackle Enduring Issue of Alarm Fatigue
  • Advances in Information Technology Enhance Monitoring Multiple Patients on Ventilation
  • High Potential for Automatic Transport Ventilators
  • Adaptive Support Ventilation: At the Forefront of Innovation
  • Aging Population: A Key Demographic Driver
  • RESPIRATORY CONDITIONS REQUIRING MECHANICAL VENTILATORS
  • Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
  • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
  • Muscular Degenerative Disease
  • Spinal Cord Injury
  • Pneumonia
  • Cystic Fibrosis
  • Asthma

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

