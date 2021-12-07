DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
The "Mechanical Ventilators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mechanical Ventilators estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Intensive Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable/Transportable segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
The Mechanical Ventilators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured) -
- Air Liquide Medical Systems
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc
- Bunnell Inc
- Carl Reiner Gmbh
- Drager Medical Canada, Inc.
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
- GE Healthcare
- Getinge AB
- HAMILTON MEDICAL AG
- Medtronic Plc.
- Mindray Medical International Limited
- Philips Respironics, Inc.
- ResMed
- Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd
- Smiths Medical
- Tecme SA
- Vyaire Medical Inc.
