DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2021--
The "Global Medical Aesthetics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product; Application; End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical aesthetics market is projected to reach US$ 16,034.87 million by 2028 from US$ 7,039.06 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028.
The modern concept of natural and harmonious rejuvenation is based on a comprehensive, three-dimensional, multi-layered approach that combines several active ingredients and techniques in surgical procedures such as skin relaxation, volume enlargement, volume repositioning, reshaping, surface renewal, and skin tightening, depending on the specific patient needs. Since the appearance of the skin is considered an important factor in wellbeing and health, the number of aesthetic procedures performed around the world is increasing steadily.
Further, nonsurgical procedures include facial injections and cryolipolysis, among others. These short procedures help correct facial lines, wrinkles, cellulite reduction, and unwanted fat reduction with minimal side effects. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) defines a nonsurgical cosmetic procedure as an effective and safe procedure for those who willing to undergo subtle enhancement and surgical result enhancement with lower recovery periods; these procedures often do not require extensive training, unlike surgical procedures that are associated with greater risks. As per ISAPS estimations, the number of nonsurgical cosmetic procedures have increased by 51.4% from 2011 to 2017. With the proliferation of the medical aesthetics industry, competition is also inevitably increasing. It is a heterogeneous industry as the competition is not only among beauty clinics specializing in surgical cosmetic procedures, but other beauty service providers such as salons that also compete with them.
In the past 20 years, minimally invasive procedures have undergone continuous innovations. In 2017, doctors performed 15.7 million minimally invasive procedures in North America. Thus, surge in the adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures is driving the medical aesthetics market growth.
Reasons to buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the medical aesthetics market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global medical aesthetics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive and Non-invasive Aesthetic Procedures
- Increasing Use of Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin for Enhancing Facial Aesthetics
Restraints
- Clinical Risks and Complications Associated with Procedures
Opportunities
- Significant Growth Opportunities in Developing Countries
Future Trends
- Technological Advancements Associated with Medical Aesthetic Devices
Companies Mentioned
- ALLERGAN
- Hologic Inc.
- Mentor Worldwide LLC
- Lumenis
- Cutera
- Solta Medical (Bausch Health Companies Inc.)
- Alma Lasers
- Galderma Laboratories (Nestle)
- Sientra, Inc.
- EL.EN. S.P.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czk2qr
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005520/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/14/2021 05:45 AM/DISC: 10/14/2021 05:47 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005520/en