The "Global Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Germicidal Disposable Wipes, Surface Disinfectant Wipes), Application, Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical disinfectant wipes market size is expected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2028, according to the report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% in 2020.
The rising awareness regarding sanitation and personal hygiene and the increasing cross-contamination problems are expected to drive the demand for medical disinfectant wipes over the forecast period.
Increased sterilization and sanitization practices over the years can be attributed to growing awareness among consumers about health and hygiene. This has driven the demand for many disinfectant products, including medical disinfectant wipes. For instance, CaviWipes are convenient, ready-to-use, intermediate-level disinfectant wipes that are effective against TB, HBV, HCV, HIV, viruses (hydrophilic and lipophilic), bacteria (including MRSA and VRE), and fungi.
The surface disinfectant wipes held the largest segment in 2020 and are expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. These wipes are among the most widely used wipes owing to their application in disinfecting hard surfaces and due to their affordable price. The demand for maintaining safety, hygiene, and sanitation is driving its adoption across the medical industries.
The B2B segment contributed a majority of the share to become the largest division in the global revenue in 2020. Hospitals prefer the B2B channel for buying these products so that they can negotiate directly with distributors or wholesalers, which offers them additional discounts, reduces the risk of buying low-quality products, and ensures cost-effective pricing.
Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Report Highlights
- Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for medical disinfectant wipes is supported by multiple government initiatives that are aimed at encouraging the production and distribution of disinfecting wipes in the region, primarily after the COVID-19 outbreak
- The hydrogen peroxide disinfectant wipes segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028 as an increasing number of healthcare facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes, are opting for hydrogen peroxide disinfectant wipes to improve surface compatibility and offer efficacy against tough-to-kill pathogens like C. difficile spores
- The dental clinic segment is expected to register the fastest growth during forecast period. There has been an increase in the global dental workforce and individuals pursuing an education and a career in dentistry, which has opened new opportunities for dental clinics
- The B2C segment is expected to grow fast during forecast period. Commercial consumers like small healthcare facilities, residential usage, and small-scale medical practitioners largely prefer B2C distribution channels
