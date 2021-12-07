DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
The "Medical Laser Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Laser Systems estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Aesthetic Lasers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.4% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ophthalmic Lasers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR
The Medical Laser Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Surgical Lasers Segment to Record 7.3% CAGR
In the global Surgical Lasers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$709.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 103 Featured):
- AMD Lasers
- AngioDynamics Inc.
- Bausch & Lomb Inc.
- BIOLASE Inc.
- Biolitec AG
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Cutera Inc.
- Danaher
- Hologic Inc.
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Nidek Co. Ltd.
- Spectranetics Corporation
- Syneron Cadila
- Topcon Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Medical Laser Market - Outlook
- Global Market Overview and Analysis
- Key Market Restraints
- Recent Market Activity
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Ophthalmic Lasers
- Technology Advancements Support Growth
- Selective Retinal Therapy (SRT)
- Retinal Rejuvenation Therapy for AMD Patients
- Femtosecond Lasers garner Demand Led by Better Visual Outcomes
- Femtosecond Lasers from Leading Players:Regulatory Status
- Vision Correction - An Expanding Market
- Diagnostic Application of Lasers Gain Significant Attention
- High Prices Limit Use of Lasers
- Demographic Changes Drive Demand for Ophthalmic Lasers
- Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels Growth
- Dental Lasers
- Dental Lasers Firmly on Growth Track
- Soft Tissue Lasers Lead the Global Dental Lasers Systems Market
- Advancements in Laser Dentistry Improve Outcomes and Reduce Costs
- Drop in Prices to Support Penetration
- Dental Lasers Puts Dental Practice on Growth Trajectory
- Despite High Potential, Dental Laser Systems Market Faces Challenges
- Aesthetic Lasers
- Lasers Gain Adoption in Cosmetic Procedures
- Emerging Economies Drive Growth in Aesthetic Laser and Light Device Market
- Increasing Obesity Rates to Propel Aesthetic Lasers Market Growth
- Lasers Dominate the Hair Removal Market
- Laser Skin Tightening - A Potential Non-Surgical Substitute to Face-lifting
- Fraxel Lasers for Skin Resurfacing
- Surgical Lasers
- Lasers Witness Wide Adoption in Surgical Procedures
- Lasers in Cardiology
- Fiber-Laser Technology Offers Promising Applications in Medical Sector
- Selective Laser Treatment: An Emerging Trend
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41pb99
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005510/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HEALTH OTHER TECHNOLOGY MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/07/2021 04:13 AM/DISC: 12/07/2021 04:13 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005510/en