DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022--
The "Global Milking Robots Market by System Type (Single-stall Unit, Multi-stall Unit, Automated Milking Rotary), Herd Size (Below 100, Between 100 and 1,000, Above 1,000), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The milking robots market is estimated to be worth USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.
Herd size between 100 and 1,000 to hold the second largest share of the milking robots market during the forecast period
Farms with an average herd size between 100 and 1,000 are common in North America, Eastern European countries, and China. Farm owners of dairy farms with a herd size between 100 and 1,000 extensively use milking robots as these machines facilitate the milking of multiple cows at a single time, thereby improving the milk yield.
Farms with herd sizes between 100 and 1,000 cows prefer robotic milking with multi-stall units. In such units, a single robotic arm serves two or more stalls and is capable of milking up to 500 cows at a time, facilitating ease and convenience in farms with larger herds.
The market for services to register the highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027 in milking robots market
The milking robots market for services is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. Growing awareness about the benefits of using automated milking solutions especially in farms with large herds and methods to analyze data captured by software platforms and mobile applications are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the services market.
Milking robots market in the Asia Pacific to witness robust growth during 2022-2027
Increasing awareness among farm owners regarding the benefits of milking robots is a key factor fueling the market growth in the Asia Pacific. The growing population and the subsequent increase in demand for milk and dairy products have led to a surge in livestock rearing operations in the region, creating opportunities for the adoption of automated milking solutions such as milking robots.
Moreover, rapid urbanization and economic growth in countries such as China and India are also expected to lead to a surge in demand for milking automation solutions to meet the growing demand for milk and other dairy products.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Reduced Labor Costs due to Automation in Dairy Farms
- Technological Advancements in Dairy Farms
- Benefits Offered by Automatic Milking Solutions
Restraints
- High Initial Investment
- Gradual Transition to Vegan Diet Affecting Market Growth in Europe
- Dearth of Skill and Limited Understanding of Technology Among Farmers
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Dairy Products and Subsequent Increase in Number of Dairy Farms Globally
- Growing Adoption of Milking Robots in Developing Countries
- Increasing Investments by Governments
Challenges
- Integration of Milking Robots with Grazing Systems and Lack of Standardization
- Trade Barriers and Stringent Government Regulations
Companies Mentioned
- Adf Milking Ltd.
- Afimilk Ltd.
- Ams Galaxy Usa
- Arcnut Technologies
- Beijing Kingpeng Global Husbandry Technology Co. Ltd.
- Boumatic
- Connecterra B.V.
- Dairymaster
- Daviesway Pty Ltd.
- Delaval
- Fullwood Joz (Subsidiary of Joz)
- Gea Group
- Hokofarm Group
- Lely
- Milkomax Solutions Laitieres Inc.
- Milkplan
- Milkwell Milking Systems
- Mirobot
- Prompt Equipments Pvt Ltd.
- Sezer Agriculture and Milking Technologies
- Shanghai Ruike Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Stellapps Technologies
- System Happel GmbH
- Vansun Technologies Private Limited
- Waikato Milking Systems Nz Lp
- Yuyao Yuhai Livestock Machinery Technology Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j34gd7
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005854/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY AGRICULTURE ROBOTICS NATURAL RESOURCES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/16/2022 12:14 PM/DISC: 11/16/2022 12:14 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005854/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.