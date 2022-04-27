DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2022--
The "Global Mobile Payment Market (2022-2027) by Pay Option, Purchase Type, Payment Type, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mobile Payment Market is estimated to be USD 4.23 Tn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 15.75 Tn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.07%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Mobile Payment Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Mobile Payment Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Penetration of Internet and Smartphones and Rising E-Commerce
- Favorable Government Initiatives for Digitalise Payments
- Increase in Adoption of Automated Payment Options - Direct Carrier Billing, Mobile Point of Sale(mPOS), Mobile Wallets, etc
Restraints
- The Spending Limit for Contactless Payments by Government
Opportunities
- Opportunity to Reduce Barriers for Cross-Border Payments
- Adoption of Mobile Payment Services in Emerging Countries
Challenges
- Closing the Gap Between the Awareness and Adoption of this Technology
- Security Risk
- Availability of Alternative
Market Segmentation
The Global Mobile Payment Market is segmented based on Pay Option, Purchase Type, Payment Type, Industry, and Geography.
- Pay Option, the market is classified into Mobile Wallet/ Bank Cards and Mobile Money.
- Purchase Type, the market is classified into Airtime Transfer and Top Ups, Money Transfers and Bill Payments, Merchandise and Coupons, Travel and Ticketing, and Others.
- Payment Type, the market is classified into Proximity Payment, Near Field Communication (NFC), QR Code Payment, Remote Payment, Internet Payment, Direct Operator Billing, Digital Wallet, and SMS Payment.
- Industry, the market is classified into Media and Entertainment, Retails and eCommerce, BFSI, Automotive, Medical and Healthcare, Transportation, Consumer Electronics, and Other.
- Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group
- Amazon.com, Inc
- American Express Company
- Apple Inc.
- Bank of America Corporation
- eBay (PayPal Holdings, Inc.)
- FIS
- Google LLC
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- LevelUp
- M Pesa(Vodafone Group)
- Mastercard Inc.
- MobiKwik Company
- MoneyGram International, Inc.
- One97 Communications (Paytm)
- Oxigen Services Pvt.
- PayU
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Square, Inc. (Block, Inc.)
- Thales Group
- Visa Inc.
- WeChat (Tencent Holdings Limited)
- ZipCash
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ldez2v
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005488/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS ACCOUNTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/27/2022 04:15 AM/DISC: 04/27/2022 04:16 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005488/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.