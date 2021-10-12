DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2021--
The "Mortuary Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mortuary Equipment estimated at US$691.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$996.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Refrigeration Units, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$378.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Trolleys, Stretchers & Lifts segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $203.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Mortuary Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$203.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$176.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Autopsy Tables and Workstations Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR
In the global Autopsy Tables and Workstations segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$101.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$157.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$115 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):
- C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c.
- Ferno Washington, Inc.
- Hygeco Group
- KUGEL medical
- LEEC Ltd.
- Mopec, Inc.
- Mortech Manufacturing Inc.
- Roftek Ltd T/A Flexmort
- SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
