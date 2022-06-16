DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 16, 2022--
The "Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market: Analysis By Deployment, By Component, By Application, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global network detection and response (NDR) market in 2021 was valued at US$2.24 billion, and is likely to reach US$4.60 billion by 2026.
In the past few years, modern communication is highly dependent on networks. Many organizations rely over network which play an important part in overall IT infrastructure. As a result, networks are a popular target for cyber-attackers attempting to disrupt enterprises and governments all around the world.
Network Detection and Response is a cyber-security solution that continuously monitors an organization's network. It uses behavioral analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to detect cyber threats. With the rising acceptance of digitalization in both government agencies and private organizations and rising numbers of internet users, there is a huge requirement for cyber-security solutions for networks globally to prevent data leakage and privacy violations. The network detection and response market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.04% during the forecast period of 2022-2026.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global NDR market. As a result of the pandemic, there was a heightened demand for remote working, increased awareness about the need for cyber-security was observed. In the coming years, the market is predicted to grow at a faster rate, owing to changes created during the pandemic. With increased adoption of remote working models as well as hybrid models, the trend would continue to boost the demand for NDR solutions in post- COVID era. Further, factors such as increased online frauds, growing internet penetration, adoption of concepts such as BYOD and CYOD would provide a boom in the industry in post COVID era.
Market Dynamics
Growth Driver
- Escalating Internet Users
- Increasing Digitalization
- Rising E-commerce Sales
- Surge in Cyber Crime Rate
- Upwelling in Tech Startups
Challenges
- Complexity of Network Infrastructure
- Advancement in Cyber Crimes
Market Trends
- Rising Implementation of 5G Networking
- Advancement of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices
- Integration of Artificial Intelligence in NDR system
- Intensifying Edge Computing Trend
Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:
The global market for network detection and response is consolidated, with few major players operating worldwide. Network detection and response (previously known as network traffic analysis) companies are expanding their solutions with additional automatic and manual response functionalities. Since numerous manufacturers may use similar analytical techniques to data monitored via a SPAN port, network detection and response (NDR) remains a competitive market with a low barrier to entry.
The key players of the network detection and response market are:
- Darktrace Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- VMware, Inc. (Lastline, Inc.)
- Arista Networks
- Vectra AI, Inc.
- Sangfor Technologies, Inc.
- Extrahop Networks
- Trellix
- Gigamon, Inc.
- Corelight
Companies are focusing on extending their market presence through expansion strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and the development of innovative products. These strategies also aid businesses in entering new markets and expanding geographically.
For example, in November, 2021, Bricata was acquired by Opentext. Further, XDR, which is NDR + EPDR + User Behavioral Analysis (UBA) + Distributed Deception Platforms (DDP) + Cloud Workload Protection Platforms, will be the future of NDR. This market-wide union of product categories is likely to occur during the next 3-5 years, however some vendors have already begun to acquire and merge these products.
