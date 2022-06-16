DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 16, 2022--
The "Global Neuromodulation Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Internal and External), By Biomaterial, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Neuromodulation Market size is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period.
Neuromodulators are a type of neurotransmitter that is a subgroup of neurotransmitters. Neuromodulators, unlike neurotransmitters, are released in a diffused way. This indicates that exposure to the neuromodulator could expose a complete neural tissue to its effects. As a result, the neuronal circuitry of an entire brain region, rather than simply a single neuron, may be tuned.
The growing incidence of various types of neurological illnesses, such as Alzheimer's disease, dementia, stroke, and brain tumors, is driving the expansion of the neuromodulation Market. The increase in the prevalence of brain illnesses and the use of neuromodulation devices in developed nations are both contributing to the expansion of the neuromodulation Market share. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a technique for treating epilepsy and Parkinson's disease. The Market for neuromodulation is growing as the prevalence of epilepsy rises. Epilepsy, for example, is a chronic non-communicable brain disorder that affects people of all ages, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) in February 2022. According to the same source, around 50 million people across the world have been diagnosed with epilepsy.
Furthermore, the increase in the geriatric population aided the Market 's expansion. Alzheimer's along with other neurological disorders are more common in the elderly population. According to the Alzheimer's Association, a non-profit organization, approximately 6.2 million Americans aged 65 and older were diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia in 2021.
Market Growth Factors
Rising Demand for Deep Brain Stimulation
Deep brain stimulation (DBS) uses electrodes coupled to a pulse generator implanted in the patient's body to continuously administer low bipolar or monopolar electric impulses, activating a tiny portion of the brain. DBS is used to treat pain, epilepsy, movement disorders like tremors, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, and psychiatric disorders like Tourette syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and depression, among others. Manufacturers are now working to improve their existing DBS systems while also designing the next generation of devices. DBS is being targeted to different parts of the brain by researchers, who are testing the treatment on distinct groups of Parkinson's patients.
Rising Incidence of drug resistant chronic conditions
A considerable number of the patient population suffering from chronic illnesses such as chronic back pain, depression, epilepsy, and sleep apnea, among others, is displaying medication and drug resistance. Resistance manifests itself in the form of slow treatment progression and delayed or limited effects. As a result, healthcare professionals are focusing more on neurostimulation techniques for the treatment of chronic illnesses, which is propelling the neuromodulation devices Market forward. Epilepsy, treatment-resistant depression, and other chronic diseases impose a significant financial burden on countries in terms of patient treatment.
Market Restraining Factors
Low Diagnosis and Treatment Rates in Developing Countries
In developing countries, the prevalence of neurological diseases such as epilepsy, depression, and others is increasing at an incredible rate. Despite having a substantially larger frequency, emerging countries have lower diagnostic rates, which limits the number of individuals who require treatment. Lower diagnosis rates in these nations are attributed to a variety of causes, including a lack of public awareness and limited access to diagnostic facilities due to inadequate healthcare infrastructure. Low income is also one of the leading factors which forbid some people from visiting the hospital and getting tests done to arrive at the correct diagnosis.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Technology
- Internal
- External
By Biomaterial
- Metallic
- Polymeric
- Ceramic
By Application
- Chronic Pain
- Urinary & amp; Fecal Incontinence
- Migraine
- Failed Back Syndrome
- Parkinson Disease
- Epilepsy
- Tremor
- Depression
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Medtronic PLC
- LivaNova PLC
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Abbott Laboratories
- Nevro Corporation
- NeuroSigma, Inc.
- NeuroPace, Inc.
- Neuronetics, Inc.
- MicroTransponder Inc.
- Bioventus Inc.
