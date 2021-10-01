DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 1, 2021--
The "Next Generation Sequencers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Next Generation Sequencers estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.9% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Platforms segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.8% CAGR
The Next Generation Sequencers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 16.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR.
Services Segment to Record 14.8% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$612.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 16.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 93 Featured):
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Illumina Inc.
- Oxford Gene Technology
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- RainDance Technologies Inc.
- Roche Sequencing
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Next Generation Sequencing Techniques Transform the Genomics Space
- Recent Market Activity
- Next Generation Sequencers (NGS): A High-Throughput Sequencing Technology
- US Leads the NGS Market, Asia-Pacific to Foster Future Growth
- Academic & Research Dominates NGS Market
- Oncology Testing - The Application with Most Promising Opportunities for NGS Technology
- Declining Cost of Sequencing to Fuel Adoption of NGS Systems
- After Dramatic Price Declines, Is NGS Market Positioned for Further Disruption?
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Expanding Applications of NGS Technology
- NGS Revolutionizes Drug Discovery and Development Space
- Genetic Information offered by NGS Aids in Drug Development Process
- Revolutionary Capabilities of NGS Technology to Play a Vital Part in Advancement of Precision Medicine
- Rising Incidences of Cancer & Benefits of Personalized Cancer Therapy to Propel NGS Market
- Comparison of Sanger Sequencing, Real-time PCR Sequencing and Next Generation Sequencing Methods for Identification of Driver Mutations
- Key Cancer Statistics
- NGS Emerges as a Game Changing Technology for Precision Oncology
- Personalized Medicine: Growing Prominence of NGS in Providing Customized Treatments to Patients
- Growing Significance of NGS in Enabling Personalized Oncology - Timeline of Major Developments in Sequencing Technologies & Applications Related to Oncology
- Personal Genomics Services - Blessing or Bane?
- NGS Technology Drives RNA Sequencing in Transcriptomics
- Longer Reach of a Read: A Key Feature Considered for Sequencing
- qPCR - The Core Technique in NGS Technique
- Development of New Systems & Platforms to Fuel NGS Utilization
- Advancements in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technology Fuel Adoption
- Development Efforts Intensify in Long-Read Sequencing
- Single-Cell Genomics: A Promising Application of NGS Technology
- Shift from Tumor Biopsies to Cancer Liquid Biopsies
- NGS Enhances Study of Antimicrobial Resistance
- Effective Use of NGS Tools in Public Healthcare Systems
- E-Infrastructure for Storage & Analysis of NGS Data
- Explosive Growth in Sequencing Data Drives Focus onto Cloud Computing
- NGS Hold an Edge Over CE Sequencing Method
- Standardization of NGS Technique: A Critical Requirement for Wider Adoption
- Challenges Confronting High-throughput Sequencing Market
- High Machine Costs and Licensure Fees
- Lack of Skilled Personnel
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
