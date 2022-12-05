DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--
The "Online Trading Platform Market By Component, By Type, By Deployment Mode, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the online trading platform market was valued at $8.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.
Online trading is a form of automation, which uses computer program to execute a defined set of instructions or rules that include buying or selling of an asset with regards to the varying market data. Defined sets of instructions or rules are based on timing, quantity, price, or any mathematical model.
It offers several benefits to market participants such as it executes trades at best possible prices; simultaneous automated checks on multiple market conditions; trades timed correctly and instantly; and reduced transaction costs, owing to lack of human intervention.
A trading platform is a program that allows investors and traders to position trades through financial intermediaries and to track accounts. Trading platforms also come bundled with other services, such as quotes in real-time, charting software, news feeds, and even premium analysis. The technology used for trading is known as a trading platform, such as opening, closing, and controlling market positions through an intermediary, say, an online broker.
Factors such as surge in AI in form of robo-advisory; need for market surveillance; rise in demand for customized trading platform from end users; and simple and less expensive trading primarily drive growth of the global online trading platform market. However, stringent regulatory guidelines of trading practices hamper the market growth to some extent.
On the other hand, rise in demand for cloud-based solutions and ongoing technological advancements and integration of trading platform on smartphones are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, rise in demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth during the forecast period.
The global online trading platform market report covers various parameters of the trading industry. The market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment model, application, and region. By component, it is segmented into platform and services. By type, it is divided into commissions and transaction fees. By deployment model, it is categorized into on-premises and cloud. By application, it is categorized into institutional investors and retail investors. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.
Key Findings of the Study
- On the basis of component, in 2021, the platform segment dominated the online trading platform market size. However, the service segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.
- Depending on type, the commissions segment generated highest revenue in 2021.
- On the basis of application, the institutional investors segment generated the highest revenue in 2021. However, the retail investors segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period
- On the basis of region, North America dominated the market in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.
Key Market Segments
By Component
- Platform
- Services
By Type
- Commissions
- Transaction Fees
By Deployment Mode
- On-premise
- Cloud
By Application
- Institutional Investors
- Retail Investors
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- Chetu
- Devexperts
- EffectiveSoft Ltd.
- E-Trade
- Interactive Brokers
- Pragmatic Coders
- Profile Software
- TD Ameritrade
- Charles Schwab Corp.
