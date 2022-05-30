DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2022--
The "Ophthalmic Packaging Market Research Report by Dose (Multi dose and Single dose), Type, Material, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market size was estimated at USD 4,063.06 million in 2021, USD 4,581.91 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.94% to reach USD 8,435.34 million by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Ophthalmic Packaging Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Ophthalmic Packaging Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing incidences of eye disorders globally
- Surge in the number of ophthalmic facilities
- Rising people awareness pertinent to eye care
Restraints
- Patent expiration of products and stagnation of mature markets
Opportunities
- Favorable government policies encourages establishment of new ophthalmic manufacturing facilities
- Emerging trends in the manufacture of safe and patient-friendly products
Challenges
- Concerns pertinent to regulatory hurdles for approval
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor PLC
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- Barberini S.p. A.
- Baxter International Inc
- Becton, Dickinson, and Company
- Bemis Healthcare Packaging By Kohlberg & Company
- Daklapack Group
- Desco Industries Inc.
- Dou Yee Enterprises (S) Pte Ltd
- Edco Supply Corporation
- Gerresheimer AG
- Harro Hofliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH
- LUXOTTICA GROUP S.P.A.
- Mystic Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Nelson Laboratories, LLC
- Nolato AB
- O-I Glass, Inc.
- Rochling EN
- Schott AG
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
- Westrock
- WS Packaging Group
