Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Optical Imaging Techniques estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Optical Coherence Tomography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hyperspectral Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.5% share of the global Optical Imaging Techniques market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Optical Imaging Techniques market in the U.S. is estimated at US$504.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$634.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$634.4 Million by the year 2027.
Near-infrared Spectroscopy Segment Corners a 19.7% Share in 2020
In the global Near-infrared Spectroscopy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$269.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$506.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$426.4 Million by the year 2027.
