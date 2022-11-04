DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022--
The "Paracetamol IV Market Research Report by Indication, Application, End-use, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Paracetamol IV Market size was estimated at USD 821.23 million in 2021, USD 878.46 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% to reach USD 1,248.07 million by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Paracetamol IV Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Paracetamol IV Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Paracetamol IV Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Paracetamol IV Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Paracetamol IV Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Paracetamol IV Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Paracetamol IV Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Paracetamol IV Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing prevalence and burden of indicative diseases and conditions
- Increasing use of paracetamol IV in relieving fever in post-surgical procedures
- Enhanced usage of acetaminophen to reduce the dependence on opioids for pain management
Restraints
- Availability of multiple generic products
Opportunities
- Government initiatives and rising research and development activities
- Use of paracetamol IV in combination with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) and narcotics
Challenges
- Lack of experienced healthcare professionals
Companies Mentioned
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- Biological E. Limited
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Cfl Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Changshu Huagang Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
- Cipla Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Genesis Biotec Inc.
- Geno Pharmaceuticals Private Limited
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Hebei Jiheng Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
- Huzhou Konch Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Lupin Limited
- Mallinckrodt plc
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc
- Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Zhejiang Kangle Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
