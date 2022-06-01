DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022--
The "Plasma Fractionation Market Research Report by Product (Albumin, Coagulation Factor Concentrates, and Immunoglobulin), Application, End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Plasma Fractionation Market size was estimated at USD 29.43 billion in 2021, USD 32.46 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.46% to reach USD 53.47 billion by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Plasma Fractionation Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Plasma Fractionation Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Plasma Fractionation Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Plasma Fractionation Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Plasma Fractionation Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Plasma Fractionation Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Plasma Fractionation Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Plasma Fractionation Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing utilization of plasma products across the globe in both existing and expanded indications
- Improving access to plasma-based therapies and increasing the use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas
- Rising Geriatric Population Across the Globe
- Increasing diagnosis of diseases that can be treated with plasma products
- Increase in plasma collection
Restraints
- High cost and limited reimbursement
- Emergence of recombinant alternatives
Opportunities
- Advance treatment options available for Hemophilia Patients
- Advancements in process development for improved formulations
- New products are currently in clinical trials
Challenges
- Stringent Government Regulations
- Emerging human pathogens and challenges in continuously supplying safe products through effective removal or inactivation
- Maintaining strong global supply and manufacturing networks
Companies Mentioned
- ADMA Biologics Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited
- Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.
- Biotest AG
- Centurion Pharma
- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.
- CRB Group, Inc.
- CSL Limited
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- Grifols, S.A.
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- Japan Blood Products Organization
- Kabafusion
- Kedrion S.p.A.
- LFB S.A.
- Octapharma AG
- PlasmaGen Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation
- Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.
- Shire PLC
- Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Sk Plasma
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Virchow Biotech Pvt., Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4j0yc
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005960/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/01/2022 10:46 AM/DISC: 06/01/2022 10:46 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005960/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.