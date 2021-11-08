DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2021--
The "Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays estimated at US$24.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period.
ENT Custom Trays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR to reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laceration Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.4% share of the global Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3 Billion by 2026
The Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 39.21% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 6.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
In these regional markets, procedure-specific disposable kits and trays are enjoying considerable growth, especially in the urology, general-use and blood gas kit and tray markets, as a result of increasing focus on infection control, economy (savings through less requirement of labor) as well as growing popularity of convenient-to-use products. Another major factor responsible for market growth is the launch of safety devices in customized kits and trays. Demand for prepackaged, procedure-specific disposable products is also spurred by increasing need to reduce wastage, risk of communicable disease and the enforcement of stringent regulations for reducing blood borne infections.
IV Start Kits Segment to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2026
IV start kits comprise supplies required for starting an IV drip. The kits normally include gauze sponge, prep pads, latex-free tourniquet, dressing, and tape. In the global IV Start Kits segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride Amid COVID-19
- COVID-19 Results in Colossal Backlog of Elective Surgeries & Extended Waiting Times
- An Introduction to Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays
- Classification of Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays
- Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays: A High Value Component of Healthcare Practice
- Healthcare Centers Drive Demand for Medical Kits and Trays
- Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Surgical Procedure Volumes Presents Opportunities for Market Growth
- Aging Population with Age-related Conditions and Subsequent Need for Surgical Interventions to Support Market Demand
- Rising Concerns over Hospital-Acquired Infections to Spur Market Growth
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Surgical Treatments to Drive Need for Medical Trays & Kits
- Procedure Kits and Trays Help Drive Efficiencies in Operating Rooms
- Custom Procedure Trays Find Favor in Healthcare Facilities
- Benefits of Custom Trays and Kits
- Disposable Kits Gain Prominence in Orthopedic Implant Industry
- Need to Prevent Cross Contamination Leads to Rise in Demand for Single Sterile IV Start Kits
- Single Use Kits Grow in Preference in Spine Surgery
- Ophthalmic Surgical Trays Witness Inclusion of New Tools
- Waste Minimization Focus Drives Manufacturers to Reformulate Kits
- Manufacturers Move to In-House Manufacturing
- Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities
- Gray Market Emerges as a Major Concern
