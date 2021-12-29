DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2021--
The "Global Reaction Monitoring Market (2021-2027) by Technology, Reaction Mode, End User, and Geography, IGR Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Reaction Monitoring Market is estimated to be USD 1.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.82 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.
Major factors that drive the market growth are the rising public emphasis on effective pollution monitoring & control especially air pollution, water pollution, and biohazard monitoring & control, widespread use of spectroscopic techniques, increasing drug development pipelines, and stringent regulatory compliance for drug manufacturing & food processing protocols. Also, rapid technological advancements in the field of analytical techniques such as real-time quantification, device miniaturization, and process automation helps in boosting the market growth.
Furthermore, rapid expansion and modernization of the pharmaceutical & biotechnology and food processing industries, increasing usage of analytical techniques during quality assessment and increasing public-private funding, investments, & grants for various research activities along with growing number of clinical researches are some of the major factors that helps in boosting the market growth during the forecast period.
However, the high costs associated with analytical instruments and lack of skilled expertise may create hindrances in the growth of the Global Reaction Monitoring Market to a certain extent.
Market Segmentation
By Technology, the market is classified into Spectroscopy, Chromatography, X-ray Diffraction, Calorimetry, and Titrimetry. Amongst all, the Spectroscopy segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
By Reaction Mode, the market is classified into Quantitative Monitoring and Qualitative Monitoring. Amongst these, the Quantitative Monitoring segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
By End User, the market is classified into Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, and Biotechnology Companies, Life Science & Genomic Research Facilities, Food & Beverages Industry, Pollution Monitoring & Control Industry and Other End Users. Amongst these, the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
By Geography, North America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Reaction Monitoring Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Positioning Quadrants, the publisher's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Public-Private Investments in Life Science Research
- Rapid Expansion of the Food and Beverage Industry
- Launch of Innovative Products in the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry
- Increasing Government Support for Strengthening Pollution Monitoring and Control
Restraints
- High Cost Associated with Analytical Instruments
- Uncertain and Inconsistent Environmental Regulations and Funding Across Emerging Countries
Opportunities
- High-Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
Challenges
- Death of Skilled Professionals
Companies Mentioned
- Bruker Corporation
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Waters Corporation
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Rigaku Corporation
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Restek Corporation
- ABB Ltd. (ABB Group)
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
- Horiba Ltd.
- Seegene Inc.
- MRM Proteomics Inc.
- Alphalyse Inc.
- Sigma-Aldrich Co.
- Luminex Corporation
- Illumina, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b98cxe
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005301/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY BIOTECHNOLOGY PACKAGING RETAIL HEALTH MANUFACTURING OTHER HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL OTHER SCIENCE ENVIRONMENT OTHER TECHNOLOGY SCIENCE OTHER MANUFACTURING FOOD/BEVERAGE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/29/2021 11:05 AM/DISC: 12/29/2021 11:06 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005301/en