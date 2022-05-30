DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2022--
The "Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Research Report by Product, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 29.49 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 32.41 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR 10.12% to reach USD 52.61 billion by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Refurbished Medical Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising demand for capital-intensive diagnostic imaging equipment
- Increasing inventory of used or old medical devices and reducing hospital budgets
- Emergence of e-commerce portals as attractive platforms for refurbished medical equipment
Restraints
- Increase in the influx of low-cost new medical devices and negative impression about the quality of medical equipment
Opportunities
- Increasing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals in the emerging economies
- Emergence of technologically advancements in the process with increasing R&D for refurbished medical equipment
- Rising demand for eco-friendly refurbished medical equipment
Challenges
- Stringent regulations on the import and use of refurbished medical equipment in certain countries
Companies Mentioned
- Amber Diagnostics
- Avante Health Solutions
- Block Imaging
- BOND JAPAN CO., LTD.
- Cielo Co., Ltd
- CURA Healthcare
- Desert Tech Medical Systems
- Everx Pvt Ltd.
- Fair Medical Co. Ltd.
- FlexrayMedical ApS
- Future Health Concepts
- GE Healthcare
- Hi Tech International Group, Inc.
- Hilditch Group
- HOYU AND CO., LTD.
- Integrity Medical Systems, Inc.
- JAPAN CENTRAL MEDICAL, INC.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Master Medical Equipment
- Nationwide Imaging Services
- Pacific Healthcare Imaging, LLC
- Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc.
- Rhombus Medical Equipment., LLC
- Sanrad Medical Systems
- Siemens Healthineers
- SOMA TECH INTL.
- US Med-Equip
- US Medical Systems, LLC.
- Venture Medical ReQuip, Inc.
