The "Remote Towers Market By Application, By End User, By Operation Type, By Offerings: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the remote towers market was valued at $318.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,033.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031.
A remote tower is an advanced and cost-effective concept where air traffic services (ATS) are carried out from a location other than the airport. Remote towers involve the use of airborne & ground-based functions to ensure safe, economical, and efficient air traffic management.
Complete remote tower system consists of airport equipment, remote tower modules, and network solutions. Technologies used for remote towers involve several parameters, such as high definition cameras, surveillance, and meteorological sensors, which provide tower staff with additional information as compared to traditional towers.
With the help of remote towers, air traffic service (ATS) can access to complete view from an assembly of fixed and moveable high definition digital video cameras situated at the remotely controlled aerodrome. Fixed cameras provide the main display and any necessary supplementary ones such as ramp close-ups.
Similarly, moveable cameras are also placed, which can be directed as required from the RTS position, replicating the way binoculars might be used in a conventional tower. Remote and virtual towers are used to regulate, assist, and maintain orderly air traffic operations remotely, unlike the local ground-based control tower. Remote towers are being adopted quickly by modern airports for faster and safe airport operation.
Key Market Segments
By Offerings
- Hardware
- Software and solutions
- Services
By Application
- Communication
- Information and Control
- Flight Data Handling
- Surveillance
- Visualization
By End User
- Military Airport
- Commercial Airport
By Operation Type
- Single
- Multiple
- Contingency
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Poland
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Asean
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Mentioned
- Saab Ab
- Frequentis Group
- Thales Group
- Indra Sistemas
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- L3Harris Technologies
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Searidge Technologies
- Leonardo S.P.A
- Kongsberg Gruppen
- Leidos
- Retia A.S
- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.
- Dfs Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH
- Black Box
- Becker Avionics GmbH
- Adacel
