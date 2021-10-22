DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 22, 2021--
The "Retinal Surgery Device Market, Global Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Product, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides complete details on Global Retinal Surgery Devices Industry. According to the publisher, the Global Retinal Surgery Device Market is projected to reach US$ 2.70 Billion by 2027. As per this report the market was valued at US$ 1.59 Billion in 2020.
Retinal diseases vary widely, but most retinal diseases cause visual symptoms and can affect any part of the retina. The various equipment and accessories used for surgically repairing torn or detached retinas are retinal surgery devices. Worldwide, devices are usually manufactured using stainless steel and medical-grade silicon for better sterility. The common symptoms of retinal diseases are blurred or distorted vision, defects inside vision or lost vision. Globally, Retinal surgeries devices are used to repair retinal torn or detached retinas through laser surgery, cryotherapy. Apart from this, the devices are also used in diabetic retinopathy and other ophthalmic procedures.
Furthermore, globally surging geriatric population, age-related eye disorders, say glaucoma, cataract which can cause loss of vision, is also giving traction to the market growth. More on this, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy currently represents the driving force towards this market. Also, worldwide, there is widespread adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures for the treatment of such diseases, which offer various benefits like minimal pain and discomfort and quick recovery.
Some Facts
- As per WHO, by 2050, the world population aged 60 years and older is likely to be 2 billion.
- The National Diabetes Statistics stated, one often is suffering from diabetes, around 9.4% of the total United States population.
- Diabetic retinopathy impacts nearly 7.7 million Americans and the number likely to surge to 11.3 million by 2030.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic has spread worldwide; millions of people around the globe are infected with COVID-19 disease. Restriction and lockdowns have impacted retinal surgery as most of the medical strength have been assigned to fight the pandemic. But the publisher believes the scenario to improve in future.
