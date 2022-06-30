DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2022--
The "Global Security Appliances Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Type, By Industry, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Security Appliances Market size is expected to reach $152.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
A security appliance is made up of a variety of practices, tools, and strategies that are closely related to information security and operational technology security. By employing both proactive and reactive strategies, this strategy can prevent networks and information from being attacked and compromised. In addition, security appliances combine web filtering, classic malware prevention, and advanced threat defenses to protect consumers from Internet-borne dangers while also assisting companies in ensuring Internet policy compliance.
The increasing frequency of security attacks and destructive actions by professional cybercriminal groups has caused concern among companies of all sizes. As a result of these situations, enterprises have found that outsourcing network security to security equipment service providers is a lucrative option. Furthermore, network security services can be provided by either setting up the appropriate security infrastructure or permitting the service provider to control everything from a remote location.
Increasing cybercrime activities, growing own-device implementation, rising demand for cloud-based solutions, and strict government laws together influence the complete protection appliances market share. Factors such as the need for improved security management have influenced both developed and emerging nations in their attempts to safeguard themselves from unidentified organizations such as cyber-attacks, rivalry, or other disruptive activities.
Network security encompasses both the security of systems and the systems that support operations. Each device, software product, and application used in the network must be inspected and updated to avoid infiltration via a third-party network. By merging third-party systems and apps, Application security is the process of defending against any potential vulnerabilities by combining third-party systems and apps.
Market Growth Factors
The increased demand for commercial security appliances
Large businesses encounter a variety of network and data security challenges. Cloud-based applications, mobile devices, and BYOD (bring your own device) laws, if not properly handled, might endanger crucial company data. Large enterprises can use security appliances like firewalls, UTM systems, and VPNs to protect themselves from modern attacks without disrupting business operations or productivity. In addition, many suppliers provide custom solutions for corporations by selling specialist products or services such IDP systems tailored exclusively for the demands of larger companies.
Advantages of the firewall as security appliances
A firewall's primary responsibility is to monitor traffic coming through it. The information that flows over a system is in the form of data packets. Each of these packets is inspected by the firewall for any potential risks. If the firewall finds them by chance, it is expected to start blocking them. Malware, particularly Trojans, are dangerous to consumers. A Trojan sits silently on computer, monitoring whatever consumer work.
Whatever data they gather is expected to be transferred to a web application. Obviously, users is expected to not be aware of its presence until machine begins to behave strangely. In this case, a firewall is expected to quickly stop Trojans from causing damage to machine. Firewalls have access control policies that may be used to restrict access to specific hosts and services.
Market Restraining Factors
Drawbacks of utilizing Unified threat management
By merging all security features into one appliance, the system admin can create everything from a single dashboard. It also poses the risk of a single point of failure, exposing the entire network if the UTM device fails. This can be avoided by establishing high availability configurations with redundancy, however this is expected to raise installation and running costs.
Components within a Unified threat management appliance may lack the precision and power of standalone appliances' settings and rules. When the UTM appliance maintains a large number of apps/clients with much functionality activated, performance may decrease. The efficiency hit may be less evident than with a dedicated appliance.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Deployment Type
- On-premise
- Cloud
By Industry
- BFSI
- Energy & Utilities
- Manufacturing
- Telecom & IT
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Public Sector
- Retail
- Others
By Type
- Content Management
- Firewall
- Virtual Private Network
- Intrusion Detection & Prevention
- Unified Threat Management
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Broadcom, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Fortinet, Inc.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
- Bosch Security Systems GmbH
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Trend Micro, Inc.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
