DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2022--
The "Global Smart Home Automation Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By Application, By Technology (Wireless, Cellular and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Home Automation Market size is expected to reach $187.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.2% CAGR during the forecast period.
Any collection of gadgets, systems, or appliances that are connected to a single network and may operate independently and from a distance are referred to smart home automation. A connected home is a more general term for a home's technology when it functions as one system. As an illustration, the home's thermostat, lighting, audio speakers, security cameras, TVs, locks, appliances, and more are all interconnected into a single system that can be managed from a smartphone or via a mobile touch screen device.
Users can access high-tech functionality and elegance that was not previously feasible owing to smart home automation. The potential for consumers' smart home automation to improve quality of life is expected to grow as technological advancement continues. The term home automation describes the automatic as well as electronic management of functions, activities, and equipment in a home. It means users can simply control the appliances and features in the house online to increase convenience, improve security, and even reduce household expenses.
A network of communication, hardware and electronic interfaces called home automation connects commonplace devices to one another over the Internet. Whether the user is at home or away, they can control any gadget through either a smartphone or a tablet because they all have sensors and are Wi-Fi connected. It allows users to manage a lot of functions, including turning on the lights, locking a door, or even managing the temperature of their home.
Moreover, convenience is a major consideration in the context of smart home automation. A huge advance in technology and home management is being able to keep everything connected through a single interface. Essentially, all a user needs to do to access innumerable features and devices across the smart home is to learn the operation and the utilization of a single app on any smartphone or tablet. Smart home automation technology has a very low learning curve, which allows users of every age group to access this technology. This is making it significantly popular all over the world.
Market Growth Factors:
Enhanced Safety And Security Of The House
Smart homes are capable of completing sophisticated tasks, such as automatically illuminating evacuation routes in the event of a fire alarm in addition to basic tasks, like closing curtains. Security cameras, utility meters, and thermostats are just a few examples of household appliances that now have connectivity as a high-end novelty. The trend of connectedness is anticipated to spread over the coming years to the point where it practically permeates every appliance and piece of equipment in a home. But one of the major benefits of employing a smart home automation system is that it allows the user to remotely monitor their entire house.
Integration Of Plc Technology Into Smart Homes
Data is transmitted across electrical power lines in a process known as power line communication. The use of the same lines to transmit data and transmit 110V/240V, and 50Hz/60Hz signals avoids the need for separate networks for power and data. As a result, there is more flexibility and a reduction in installation and retrofitting expenses. The adoption of smart home goods that can operate at the touch of a button is being fueled by the quick spread of gadgets and smartphones as well as technological breakthroughs in power line technology.
Marketing Restraining Factor:
Compatibility Challenges And Interoperability Issues
The market for smart homes is incredibly fragmented. Many players are now creating various systems using various technologies. Devices built by the same manufacturer or vendor are simple to integrate and connect, but linking systems created by various manufacturers or vendors is complex and challenging and can also lead to unreliable services, limited functionality, and incompatibility problems. Compatibility problems with different devices pose a hindrance to the development of this sector. End users, therefore, frequently install devices that can only be managed through the manufacturer's app.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021
3.4 Top Winning Strategies
3.4.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)
3.4.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition and Mergers: 2018, Apr - 2022, Jul) Leading Players
Chapter 4. Global Smart Home Automation Market by Component
Chapter 5. Global Smart Home Automation Market by Application
Chapter 6. Global Smart Home Automation Market by Technology
Chapter 7. Global Smart Home Automation Market by Region
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aqrls6
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005212/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS)
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/05/2022 06:28 AM/DISC: 09/05/2022 06:28 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005212/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.