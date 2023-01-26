DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023--

The "Smart Watch: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Smart Watch estimated at US$56.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$168.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Android, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.4% CAGR and reach US$135.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the iOS segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22% CAGR

The Smart Watch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 15% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.3 Million by the year 2027.

Other Compatibilities Segment to Record 7.3% CAGR

In the global Other Compatibilities segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

