DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--
The "Smart Water Metering Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Water Metering Market is projected to reach USD 13,752.28 million by 2027 from USD 7,119.48 million in 2021, at a CAGR 11.59% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Smart Water Metering Market size was estimated at USD 2,347.03 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 2,524.90 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.83% to reach USD 4,351.44 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Smart Water Metering Market size was estimated at USD 2,243.48 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 2,513.73 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.32% to reach USD 4,506.54 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Water Metering Market size was estimated at USD 2,528.96 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 2,779.97 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.63% to reach USD 4,894.29 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on smart water metering identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the smart water metering to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Technology:
- AMI
- AMR
Meter Type:
- Electromagnetic Meter
- Mechanical Meter
- Ultrasonic Meter
Component:
- Billing & Customer Engagement
- Communication Networks
- Implementation Services
- Sensors & Controls
- Smart Meters
- Software Solutions
Application:
- Commercial
- Residential
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- Aclara Technologies LLC
- Arad Group
- B Meters S.r.l.
- Badger Meter, Inc.
- Datamatics Global Services Ltd
- Electronet Equipments Private Limited
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Itron Inc.
- Kamstrup
- Landis+Gyr AG
- Neptune Technology Group
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Telbit (Pty) Ltd
- Xylem Inc.
- Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ac8o6f
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005964/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS) ENERGY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE UTILITIES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/15/2022 11:49 AM/DISC: 09/15/2022 11:49 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005964/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.