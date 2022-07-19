DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--
The "T-Cell Immunotherapy Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market is projected to reach USD 9,684.58 million by 2027 from USD 4,712.10 million in 2021, at a CAGR 12.75% during the forecast period.
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
- The Americas T-Cell Immunotherapy Market size was estimated at USD 1,633.21 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,848.63 million in 2022, at a CAGR 12.92% to reach USD 3,386.23 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific T-Cell Immunotherapy Market size was estimated at USD 1,076.95 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,237.07 million in 2022, at a CAGR 13.46% to reach USD 2,297.78 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa T-Cell Immunotherapy Market size was estimated at USD 2,001.93 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,224.18 million in 2022, at a CAGR 12.23% to reach USD 4,000.57 million by 2027.
This research report categorizes the t-cell immunotherapy to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Mechanism Of Action:
- Active Immunotherapy
- Passive Immunotherapy
Product Class:
- Bispecific Antibodies
- Cytokines
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Oncolytic Virus Therapy
Type of Therapy:
- CAR-T
- TCR
- TIL
Indication:
- B-cell Malignancies
- Liver Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Renal Cell Carcinoma
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
- Apac Biotech
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.
- Autolus Limited
- bluebird bio, Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- CARsgen Therapeutics, Ltd
- Cellectis SA
- Chimera Bioengineering
- Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Eureka Therapeutics, Inc.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Green Cross Corporation
- Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.
- JW CreaGene Co., Ltd.
- LAVA Therapeutics BV
- Lyell Immunopharma
- Neogene Therapeutics
- NeoTX Therapeutics
- Novartis AG
- Oxford Vacmedix
- Poseida Therapeutics
- TScan Therapeutics, Inc.
- Xenetic Biosciences
- ZIOPHARM Oncology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b7s7ci
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005772/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH ONCOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/19/2022 08:10 AM/DISC: 07/19/2022 08:11 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005772/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.