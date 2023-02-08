DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--
The "Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global therapeutic contact lenses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% from 2021-2027. Therapeutic contact lenses (TCLs) are mainly used for corneal diseases, and the clinical use of TCL after ophthalmic surgery usually focuses on corneal lesions, corneal refractive surgery, and corneal transplantation.
These bandages were also used in cataract surgery. It also stimulates corneal metabolism, improves corneal regeneration, increases epithelial adhesion, maintains hydration, reduces collagenase accumulation, reduces edema, improves corneal clarity and vision, and is a vehicle for ophthalmic drug delivery.
The two most common contact lens variants available in the therapeutic contact lenses market include hard and soft contact lenses. RGP contact lenses are the most common type of hard contact lenses available in the industry. These lenses are usually made from plastic materials.
These lenses hold their shape firmly and allow oxygen to flow through the wearer's eye lens. RGP lenses are helpful for people with astigmatism and keratoconus as they enable sharper vision when the cornea is unevenly curved compared to soft contact lenses. Soft contact lenses are made up of hydrogel and silicone hydrogel materials.
Nearly 125 million people worldwide wear contact lenses to correct regular or common vision problems, such as myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism. This vision correction can be done per the user's needs without disturbing the physical appearance.
By 2050, more than 2 billion people will be aged over 60. There is an increase in the global target population with the number of people requiring vision corrections.
For instance, around 153 million people are affected by uncorrected refractive errors, 1.7 billion have presbyopia, 352 million people suffer from dry eyes, and 20 million people are facing blind from cataracts. In addition, the diabetic population does suffer from various vision-related issues. For instance, around 93 million people suffer from diabetic retinopathy, and more than 67 million suffer from glaucoma.
Key Questions Answered:
1. What is the size of the therapeutic contact lenses market?
2. What is the growth rate of the therapeutic contact lenses market?
3. Who are the key players in the global therapeutic contact lenses market?
4. Which region has the highest global therapeutic contact lenses market share?
5. What factors impact the growth of the therapeutic contact lenses market?
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- Increase in Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses Application
- Advances in Drug-Delivery Contact Lenses Technology
- Introduction of Hi-Tech Contact Lenses
Growth Enablers
- Growing Prevalence of Ophthalmic Disorders & Geriatric Population
- Advances in Contact Lenses Technology
- Public and Private Initiatives to Increase Vision Care Awareness
Restraints
- High Cost of Therapeutic Contact Lenses
- Adverse Events Associated with Contact Lenses
- Low Accessibility, Affordability, & Financial Exclusion for Large Patient Pool
Market Segmentation
by Material
- Soft Contact Lenses
- Rigid Contact Lenses
by Usage
- Daily Disposable
- Frequently Replacement
by Application
- Post Ocular Surgery
- Corneal Surgery/Disorder
- Drug Delivery
- Others
by Distribution Channel
- Omni Channel
- Hospitals & Eye Care Clinics
by Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
Key Vendors
- Alcon
- Bausch & Lomb
- Johnson & Johnson
- The Cooper Companies
Other Prominent Vendors
- ABB Optical Group
- AccuLens
- Advanced Vision Technologies
- Contamac
- Excellent Hi-Care
- Medennium
- Menicon
- Metro Optics
- Orion Vision Group
- POLYTOUCH
- Shine Optical
- SURGITECH INNOVATION
- SynergEyes
- UltraVision CLPL
- Walman
- Visionary Optics
