Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Therapeutic Vaccines estimated at US$24.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.3% CAGR
The Therapeutic Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.5% and 21.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured):
- Agenus, Inc.
- Bavarian Nordic A/S
- CEL-SCI Corporation
- Dendreon Corporation
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Novartis International AG
- Oncothyreon, Inc.
- TVAX Biomedical Inc.
- Vical, Inc.
