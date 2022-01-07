DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022--

The "Therapeutic Vaccines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Therapeutic Vaccines estimated at US$24.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.3% CAGR

The Therapeutic Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.5% and 21.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured):

  • Agenus, Inc.
  • Bavarian Nordic A/S
  • CEL-SCI Corporation
  • Dendreon Corporation
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Novartis International AG
  • Oncothyreon, Inc.
  • TVAX Biomedical Inc.
  • Vical, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

