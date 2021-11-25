DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2021--
The "Global Virtual Queue Management System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution and Services), Platform (Web-Based, Kiosk Based, and Mobile Based), Organization Size, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The virtual queue management system market is expected to grow from US$ 276.82 million in 2020 to US$ 436.00 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.
With the increasing competition across various industries, organizations are emphasizing massively on customer retention to stay competitive in the marketplace. Lately, customer service has gained significant importance and investment in various advanced technologies, including virtual queue management solutions, to streamline the customer service processes to enhance the overall customer experience. The virtual queue management solutions are powered by features such as online appointment booking, virtual queuing via smartphones, customer feedback surveys, and real-time monitoring. Using such solutions, the customers are placed in a virtual waiting queue to place their service order/request using digital devices such as smartphones or personal computers, while eliminating the need of waiting in physical queues.
By using virtual queue management solutions, organizations can reduce waiting periods, streamline communication, and improve staff efficiency and service quality, and better customer flow management, which subsequently leads to improved customer satisfaction. Samsung, Nike, NHS, Tesco, NatWest, Walmart, Tickets.com, and Five Guys are among the well-known organizations that have significantly invested in virtual queue management solutions. Thus, the increasing importance of customer service in the modern-day marketplace is driving the virtual queue management system market.
The virtual queue management system market is segmented based on component, platform, organization size, end user, and geography. Based on component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. Based on platform, the virtual queue management system market is segmented into web based, kiosk based, and mobile based. Based on organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on end user, the virtual queue management system market is segmented into retail, hospitals and clinics, airports, museums and libraries, and others. In terms of geography, the virtual queue management system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America held the largest share, followed by Europe and APAC. Furthermore, APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2021 to 2028.
The European region witnessed a varying impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across its economically diverse countries. For instance, countries such as Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and France imposed stringent government restrictions and closed their borders to curb the virus spread. Additionally, countries such as Italy, Russia, and Spain witnessed a significant surge in cases, which led them to shut down business and manufacturing operations for a few months. However, numerous European countries witnessed swift recovery from quarter 4 of 2020. Irrespective of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and the shutdown of business operations for months, manufacturers had to continue the production of essential products, resuming it earlier than other businesses.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Penetration of Digitalization
- Increasing Emphasis on Customer Service Across Major Industry Verticals
Restraints
- Lack of Adoption in Developing Countries
Opportunities
- High Growth Potential in Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Future Trends
- Accentuating Growth of Cloud Platform-Based Solutions Across Enterprises
