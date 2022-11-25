DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022--
The "Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market is projected to reach USD 916.90 million by 2027 from USD 527.46 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market size was estimated at USD 193.45 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 210.60 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.47% to reach USD 332.99 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market size was estimated at USD 150.74 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 165.79 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.84% to reach USD 264.74 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market size was estimated at USD 183.26 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 200.70 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.68% to reach USD 319.16 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on wearable pulse oximeter identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the wearable pulse oximeter to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Product:
- Fingertip Oximeter
- Ring-type Oximeter
- Wrist Oximeter
End User:
- Ambulatory Surgical Center
- Clinic
- Home Care Setting
- Hospital
- Personnel
Distribution:
- Offline
- Online
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Delaware
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Minnesota
- New Hampshire
- Pennsylvania
- Tennessee
- Vermont
- Washington
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- Apple Inc.
- Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.
- Fitbit, Inc.
- Garmin Ltd.
- GOQii
- Isansys Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Masimo Corporation
- MedIoTek Health Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Medtronic PLC
- Microchip Technology Incorporated
- MTEC Global Co., Ltd.
- Nonin Medical, Inc.
- Nordic Semiconductor ASA
- Omron Corporation
- Oxitone Medical Ltd.
- Shenzhen Viatom Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.
- True Wearables, Inc.
- Vyaire Medical, Inc.
- ZOLL Medical Corporation
