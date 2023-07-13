DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2023--
TheKey, North America’s largest premium provider of in-home care, today announced that Chris Gerard has been named Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Gerard brings more than three decades of executive experience leading and building home health and hospice companies. Most recently, he served as CEO of Amedisys following several years as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Amedisys, Mr. Gerard co-founded IntegraCare Home Health, where he served as President and CEO, growing the business from four initial locations to more than 55 home health and hospice locations at the time of the company’s acquisition by Kindred at Home, a division of Kindred Healthcare (NYSE: KND), in 2012. Following the acquisition, Mr. Gerard continued to hold several senior leadership roles at Kindred.
“I am very excited to be joining TheKey and working alongside our exceptional care providers and employees,” said Mr. Gerard. “I look forward to continuing the Company’s mission to provide the highest level of service to our clients and their families.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Chris as TheKey’s next CEO,” said Pete Francis, board director at TheKey. “Chris has an impressive track record of leading high-performing teams and building large home health organizations that deliver quality and compassionate care. We are excited to have him lead the next phase of the Company’s growth.”
Founded in Silicon Valley, TheKey has grown from a single location to service clients across 31 states and Canada. Today, TheKey is North America’s largest premium provider of home care services. Mr. Gerard joins the Company at an exciting time as TheKey continues to build on its geographic footprint and further expand the quality of services provided to clients, their families and referral partners.
“Every family can relate to how much it means to be able to provide the best care possible to those who need help at home,” said Mr. Gerard. “TheKey offers personal care plans, experienced and compassionate care providers, and a full-service care team that serves our clients and their families. We hope to enable people to age in the comfort of their own home.”
About TheKey
For nearly 20 years, TheKey (formerly Home Care Assistance) has helped clients achieve successful long-term aging at home with comprehensive, concierge-based care. Ensuring the dignity, safety, and independence of its clients, TheKey is committed to changing how the world lives and ages at home. Employee-teams get the training, resources, and support they need to deliver an exceptional care experience for clients and their families. Founded in Silicon Valley, TheKey has grown from a single location to service coverage throughout North America enabling clients to live life on their own terms, in their own homes. For more information, please visit www.thekey.com.
