FILE - Peter Dushame, 33, of North Andover, Mass., center, is lead out of Nashua District Court in Nashua, N.H. on Oct. 3, 1989, after his arraignment on a negligent homicide charge. Dushame, who was found guilty of manslaughter, earned a master's degree in counseling psychology and changed his name to Peter Stone while in prison, and was released in 2002. In July 2021, he was arrested on charges he sexually assaulted a woman he was counseling in North Conway, N.H.