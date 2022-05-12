WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 12, 2022--
The PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, has been distinguished for industry leadership in digital and decentralized clinical trial solutions by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. The business was recognized as an ISG Provider Lens Leader for its digital transformation services, including customer solutions for clinical development and patient engagement. This marks the second consecutive year the business has been acknowledged by ISG.
In its 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Life Sciences Digital Services Global Report, ISG recognized Thermo Fisher’s clinical research business with a clinical development leader designation for its skill and dexterity in implementing digital clinical trials, combined with deep domain expertise and a reputation for innovation. ISG also conferred its patient engagement leader acknowledgement on the business for its comprehensive suite of solutions that support interactions with patients participating in clinical studies.
Thermo Fisher’s clinical research business has been an early adopter of digital and decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) tools and solutions, such as telemedicine, remote eConsent, home health care and nursing, devices and wearables, remote monitoring, and direct-to-patient models. The business had been investing in DCTs prior to the onset of COVID-19 and has significantly accelerated its efforts behind DCTs as they gained traction and proved their value during the pandemic. In addition, Thermo Fisher recently announced a collaboration with Matrix Clinical Trials to deploy mobile research sites across the U.S. to help identify, recruit and retain trial participants, while ensuring a positive patient experience.
“Our investments in innovation, talent and technology are redefining the form and function of the clinical site and the patient experience,” said David M. Johnston, Ph.D., senior vice president and president, clinical research, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “DCT technology tools and services increase patients’ access to participate in trials and improve patient engagement, resulting in time efficiencies and data quality enhancements. As a prime example, our collaboration with Matrix to use mobile sites is part of our broader strategy to take trials directly to patients in underserved communities who otherwise wouldn’t have access to trial sites, enabling us to include a more diverse demographic representation in our customers’ trials.”
For its ISG Provider Lens report, ISG conducts an independent review of life science companies offering digital services, then selects the top 20 companies for a deep analysis and placement on its Provider Lens Quadrant. ISG’s findings cover defined technology and service categories, as well as industry-specific capabilities.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005588/en/
CONTACT: Media
Randy Buckwalter
919-456-4425
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NORTH CAROLINA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH SCIENCE RESEARCH CLINICAL TRIALS
SOURCE: Thermo Fisher
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/12/2022 08:25 AM/DISC: 05/12/2022 08:26 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005588/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.