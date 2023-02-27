WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 27, 2023--
The PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, has been distinguished for industry leadership in digital services by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. The business was recognized as an ISG Provider Lens Leader for its clinical development digital transformation services, patient engagement digital transformation services, and pharmacovigilance and regulatory affairs. This marks the third consecutive year the business’ leadership has been acknowledged by ISG.
In its 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Life Sciences Digital Services Global Report, ISG recognized Thermo Fisher’s clinical research business for injecting digital innovation into clinical trials, which makes it easier for patients to participate in trials for life-changing medicines and helps pharma and biotech customers advance drug development.
ISG honored the business with a clinical development leader designation for its network to support the conduct of decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) and its Preclarus ® platform to standardize data from multiple sources. ISG also conferred its patient engagement leader acknowledgement on the business for its comprehensive suite of patient engagement solutions in the context of clinical studies and its deep expertise in remote patient monitoring. And, in pharmacovigilance and regulatory affairs, the business was recognized for the extensive clinical delivery experience that underpins its technology solutions and its continued focus on innovation.
“We continue to invest in patient- and site-focused innovations that complement the core digital and decentralized solutions our customers trust us to deliver as part of our comprehensive portfolio of services,” said David M. Johnston, Ph.D., senior vice president and president, clinical research, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We intend to remain at the forefront of technology and innovation to help our customers navigate the complex clinical research landscape, collaborating to help make the world healthier.”
Focused on providing customers with customizable solutions, the PPD clinical research business has implemented digital tools that deliver improved processes, real-time analytics and end-to-end solutions. One of its most recent additions is the creation of the PPD DCT Network to support global investigators and research sites participating in decentralized trials for its pharmaceutical and biotech customers. Through the network, investigators and sites receive practical DCT training that leads to network membership. A dedicated DCT network manager collaborates with investigators and sites to coordinate knowledge sharing, best practices and guidance among network members on the ever-evolving DCT landscape.
For its ISG Provider Lens report, ISG conducted an independent review of life science companies offering digital services, then selected the top 20 companies for a deep analysis and placement on its Provider Lens Quadrant. ISG’s findings cover defined technology and service categories, as well as industry-specific capabilities.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
