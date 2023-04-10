WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 10, 2023--
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will host its 2023 Investor Day on Wednesday, May 24, starting at 9:00 a.m. (ET)in New York City.
The format will feature presentations by members of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s senior management team and conclude with a Q&A session.
You can access the live webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
