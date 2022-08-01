Texas employers have laid off more than 3,700 workers so far this year, according to notices filed with the Texas Workforce Commission.
The notices are required under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, a 1988 law requiring companies with 100 or more employees to provide a 60-day warning of closings or mass layoffs. It’s intended to give employees time to potentially find new work or train for new positions.
The single biggest layoff came in June when Plano-based First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. terminated 428 of its 565 employees.
Four new companies joined the list this week, including Plano Enterprise Mobility and GXO Logistics of Texas in Fort Worth. In letters to the state, Plano Enterprise Mobility said it is permanently closing a facility on Plano Parkway and GXO Logistics indicated it is ceasing operations for client Charter Communications.
Here are the Texas employers filing WARN notices so far this year.
Despite the layoffs, Texas employers also continue to add jobs to the state’s economy at a brisk pace. In June, the most recent state data available, employers added 82,500 jobs, the biggest monthly gain this year, as the economy continued to strengthen, despite concerns about higher inflation, consumer confidence and other headwinds.
Texas added jobs at a much faster clip than the U.S., as it did in April and May. Over the past 12 months, Texas employment grew by 6.2% compared with 4.3% growth nationwide.
“Texas seems to be doing perfectly great,” said Adam Perdue, an economist with the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. “There’s a lot of doom and gloom and talk about a recession, but it isn’t touching us yet. Even high oil and gas prices are helping Texas now.”
