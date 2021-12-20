THine Announces Its Mid-term Strategy, “5G&beyond-NE,” Aiming to Triple Its Operating Income in 3 Years

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2021--
THine Electronics, Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange/JASDAQ: 6769), the global leader in high-speed serial interface and provider of mixed-signal LSI as well as valuable AI/IoT-based solution, announces its mid-term strategy, “5G&Beyond-NE,” (New Era) aiming to triple its operating income in 2024 compared to 2021. On October 27 th THine disclosed its business performance forecast in 2021 with significant increase from 2020 and based on enormous change in business environment, THine plans new goals for its short-term success and long-term growth.
Planned trend of THine’s business performance toward 2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
To achieve this challenging goal, based on differentiated solutions by smart connectivity with interface LSI technology, THine plans to enhance its business in 5 strategic application markets:
- Automotive high-resolution cameras and displays with THine’s high-speed serial interface technology
- 5G and AIOT by providing 5G wireless broadband routers and AI/IoT-based solutions such as cameras,
- Industrial IoT with THine’s smarter connectivity solutions,
- Medical cameras through providing 4K/FHD-resolution-supporting and cable-reducing LSIs, and
- Beyond5G technology with 300GHz terahertz-wave as well as 8K data transmission technology.
THine continuously contribute to accelerate the evolution of these growing markets through its interface technology. Through achieving this goal, THine also intends to contribute to solve upcoming problems of aging societies in countries especially in Asia and enhance electric vehicles’ usability to support many countries’ carbon neutral goals and SDGs.
About THine Electronics
THine Electronics Incorporated is a fabless semiconductor manufacturer that provides innovative mixed signal LSI and analog technologies. The technologies provided include V-by-One ® HS, LVDS, other high-speed data signaling, ISP, timing controller, analog-to-digital converter, power management, and drivers for LEDs/motors as well as AI/IoT-based device and system solution through its subsidiary, Cathay Tri-Tech, Inc.
THine is headquartered in Tokyo, and has subsidiaries in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Santa Clara. THine is listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange/JASDAQ under the security code of 6769. For more information, visit https://www.thine.co.jp/en/.
