THine Unveils Its Advanced Interface Technology “V-by-One® HS plus,” Suitable for Achieving Energy Efficiency of Televisions

Today television and display markets require higher resolution and higher refresh rate. THine’s advanced high-speed serial interface technology “V-by-One® HS plus Standard”, achieving high-speed of 8Gbps/lane, enables to reduce data lanes and pin counts of related LSIs by one half, lowering power consumption, and can contribute the enhanced ecodesign requirements in Europe, US, etc. “V-by-One® HS plus Standard” provided by THine has two modes: 1) “HS plus Mode” with data rate of 8Gbps/lane and 2) “HS Mode” compatible to today’s de facto standard technology, V-by-One® HS. Since “V-by-One® HS plus Standard” has such two modes, current V-by-One® HS will end to be replaced and new users will be supported by “V-by-One® HS plus Standard.” This advanced technology follows V-by-One® HS Standard, including basic protocols, design concept, so that users have little hurdles in switching from V-by-One® HS.