Think Systems, Inc., a privately-owned national management consulting firm that provides both private and public entities with organizational solutions and strategic hiring, has finalized the agenda for Think Innovate 2022. The firm also announced new sponsors, speakers, and exhibitors.
More than 34 exhibitors, 40+ speakers, and 100+ C-level executives, business owners, and government professionals have already registered in advance for the October 19-21 conference in Baltimore, MD. Ninety-five percent of registrants are from the C-suite.
“Innovate 2022 brings together the best minds in the Mid-Atlantic, connecting hundreds of executives for the purpose of networking, sharing ideas, and future-proof strategies,” said Tony Gruebl, founder and CEO of Think. “We want to provide business executives with an opportunity to work through challenges and build new relationships to grow and thrive in the uncertain economic times ahead.”
The conference features world-renowned innovation expert Sara Frasca, Jason Feifer, Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, and Rachel Mushahwar, Director of North America Partner and Channel Sales at AWS, as keynote speakers.
In addition to keynote speeches, two networking luncheons, interactive panel discussions, and breakout sessions, attendees can explore emerging technologies and network with peers during the conference. A social reception is planned for the event’s first evening creating a relaxed atmosphere where attendees, speakers, and exhibitors can gather, network, and let their hair down.
Innovation is the pinnacle of the discussion for topics that include the Metaverse, NFTs, blockchain, optimizing the cloud, data optimization, the future of work, ESGs, and more. View the full schedule here: https://innovate2022.thinkconsulting.com/agenda/ .
Innovates growing list of sponsors includes: 1Rivet, i95 Business Magazine, Baltimore Business Journal, Maryland Department of Commerce, Canton Group, JBS Custom Software Solutions, ProfitComm, M&T Bank, Atkinson Strategic Communications, Certified CIO, PNC Bank, Intero Advisory, 1631 Digital, Whiteford | Taylor | Preston, DP Solutions, Offit Kurman, Crown Trophy, Mind Over Machines, Zoom, tierpoint, Alderson Loop, TPX Communications, McDonnell Consulting Group, dialpad, Wolf Professional Security, Guntry Club, Strategic Factory, BlueStone Services, LLC., Howard County Economic Development Authority, and Hammerjacks.
To save up to 45% with early bird rates ending June 30th, register here: https://innovate2022.thinkconsulting.com/registration-information/.
About Think Systems Inc.
Founded in 2004, Think is a national technology and operations management consulting practice providing services to private and public sectors. Think’s offering spans services from technology and operations advisory and strategic development, technology and operations transformation, post-merger integration, venture and PE shared services support for portfolio companies, and strategic hiring support services for c-level and upper-level technical and operations management. To learn more, visit us at thinkconsulting.com.
