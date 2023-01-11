WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023--
The Milken Institute’s third annual Public Finance Forum will bring together more than 250 innovators, influencers, and partners from both the public and private sectors to address key topics at the intersection of policy, finance, risk management, and technology. This year’s forum will be held at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Washington, DC, on January 10-12, 2023.
Attendees across the government, philanthropy, and investment communities will have an opportunity to network, attend plenary sessions, and conduct conversations with peers on critical deployment challenges. Panels and breakouts will focus on the theme of Anchoring Equity and Innovation, and how public finance investments can effectively and equitably deliver essential services and catalyze private capital.
“We are excited to welcome cross-sector leaders to two days of energizing programming focused on addressing domestic and international capital deployment challenges,” said Dan Carol, Senior Director of the Center for Financial Markets at the Milken Institute. “The US has reached a pivotal juncture in advancing climate and community-scale infrastructure through new federal funding and the $4 trillion bond market. Mission-oriented investors are simultaneously seeking to capture the value of sustainable debt investments through ESG risk management. We look forward to convening a space that enables innovative solutions that can help fund, finance, and deliver essential infrastructure projects, particularly those in underserved communities.”
More than 50 speakers will discuss climate and infrastructure deployment, fiscal forecasting and outcome-based budgeting, regional innovation, government risk management, and international-focused capital deployment. Among them are Dana Bezerra, President of the Heron Foundation; Justin Bibb, Mayor of Cleveland; Rachel Eubanks, State Treasurer of Michigan; Andrew Griffith MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, United Kingdom; Bill Hagerty, US Senator, Tennessee ; Amy Liu, Interim President of the Brookings Foundation; David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group; Calixto Mateos-Hanel, Managing Director, North American Development Bank ; Collin O’Mara, President of the National Wildlife Foundation; Alec Phillips, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs; John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation, The White House; Jigar Shah, Loan Program Head of the US Department of Energy; Jim Sorenson, Chairman, Sorenson Impact Foundation; and Haley Stevens, US Representative, Michigan.
Highlights of the Forum will include:
- Special sessions and aligned events including the Infrastructure Investors Roundtable, the CFO Forum, a Regional Accelerators Meeting, and the Richard Ravitch Public Finance Initiative
- Plenary sessions and breakouts focusing on public finance and challenges in the US, including Forecasting the Next Waves of Change; Best Practices for Better Bonds; Investing in Emerging Market America
- Plenary sessions and breakouts focusing on international public finance issues, such as: Economic Recovery in the Post-Pandemic Era; Global Debt Sustainability; Public-Private Partnerships for Resilience and Recovery
The Public Finance Forum is organized by the Milken Institute Center for Financial Market’s (CFM) Excellence and Equity in Public Finance Program (PFIN) in collaboration with other Milken Institute innovation centers, initiatives, and programming partners who are building best practices and partnerships among investors and communities across the country.
Companies and organizations participating in the forum include Alpha Ledger, Assured Guaranty, Nowak Metro Finance Lab, Foundation Credit, Guggenheim Partners, International Economic Development Council, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Kresge Foundation, Local Initiatives Support Corporation, Lord Abbett, Macquarie Capital, National Association of State Treasurers, Quantified Ventures, Results for America, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, Western Asset, and WSP.
The Milken Institute will live-stream the Public Finance Forum public sessions, expanding access to the event. Review the conference agenda and watch the public sessions here.
For more updates on the event, follow the Milken Institute on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
About the Milken Institute
The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what’s pressing now and what’s coming next. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005108/en/
CONTACT: Chad Clinton
202.262.1067
KEYWORD: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) OTHER POLICY ISSUES FINANCE BANKING
SOURCE: Milken Institute
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/11/2023 07:50 AM/DISC: 01/11/2023 07:52 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005108/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.