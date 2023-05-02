DAVIS, Calif. — A third stabbing in less than a week forced an hourslong shelter-in-place order for the sprawling University of California, Davis campus and large swaths of downtown Davis early Tuesday as authorities conducted a yard-to-yard search for the assailant.
They came up empty, and by late morning, as FBI agents arrived to assist with the investigation, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel was warning residents of this bike-loving city of 68,000 to avoid going out at night or walking or biking alone until the perpetrator is caught.
The spate of seemingly random and brutal attacks has left two men dead and one woman in critical condition, sending a chill through this normally low-key college town just west of Sacramento. Until last week, Davis had not had a reported homicide since 2019.
The suspect, based on witness descriptions and the nature of the attacks, was behaving in a manner that was “particularly brazen,” the chief noted, “and that obviously causes us significant concern.”
Monday’s attack — the third stabbing in five days — was the most brazen yet, as described by police.
The chief said the suspect had been spotted by several homeless people camping near the intersection of Second and L streets. He engaged in conversation with them before walking away, then returned a short time later and stabbed a woman in her tent repeatedly.
“The suspect didn’t seem to care that there were several witnesses” nearby who had seen him earlier in the evening, Pytel said.
The woman screamed and the attacker ran off. The victim and another person who heard her cries called 911, and police quickly arrived. The woman, who police said was in her 60s, was transported to UC Davis Medical Center, where she underwent surgery and remains in critical condition.
The latest attack triggered a heavy law enforcement response. Around midnight, police issued a shelter-in-place order and commenced house-to-house searches, aided by drones and a canine unit.
The assailant was seen running west toward the town’s commercial area. He was described as between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9 with curly hair. That is the same description provided by a witness to Saturday night’s fatal stabbing.
When hours of searching yielded nothing, the shelter-in-place order was lifted shortly before sunrise.
Police said Tuesday that the FBI and homicide detectives from across the region are now assisting in the investigation, and Pytel said he has contacted FBI profilers.
“People are scared,” said Mayor Will Arnold. “We are using every available resource to solve these crimes, to bring an end to this violence, and to keep our community safe.”
The series of attacks appears to have started last Thursday, when a beloved town character, David Henry Breaux, was found stabbed to death at about 11:30 a.m. on a bench in the town’s popular Central Park. Breaux, 50, was also homeless and frequently slept in the park, according to police. He was well known around Davis as the “Compassion Guy,” a Stanford graduate who in recent years had become an evangelist of sorts, encouraging people to embody a spirit of peace and forgiveness.
Two days later, in another park along Davis’ extensive bike path network, 20-year-old Karim Abou-Najim was attacked about 9:15 p.m. Saturday as he biked home from an event at the university. He was savagely stabbed, and despite efforts at resuscitation, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Abou-Najim was a UC Davis student and 2020 graduate of Davis High School. He was described by family and friends as kind-hearted, playful and dedicated to his studies. In recent months, he had posted to social media expressing joy about getting a job as a software engineer.
Police said they were sorting through hundreds of tips from the public and processing physical evidence from the crime scenes with the help of the FBI, the state Department of Justice and the Sacramento district attorney’s office.
After residents were awakened by automated warnings in the predawn hours Tuesday, many took to Facebook to share their fear and shock about the spate of violent attacks.
“Shelter in place as of 1:10 a.m,” one woman posted on a local parents group page. “I’m so scared.”
“A real serial killer in our town,” added another parent. “This is so scary.”
©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.