June 28

1910 — Joe Tinker of the Chicago Cubs became the first major leaguer to steal home twice in the same game, an 11-1 win over Cincinnati.

1919 — Carl Mays of Boston pitched two complete games against the New York Yankees. The Red Sox won the first game 2-0 and lost the nightcap 4-1.

1949 — Joe DiMaggio played his first series of the year after a bone spur operation and hit .455, with four home runs and nine RBIs, as the New York Yankees swept Boston at Fenway Park.

1970 — Pittsburgh swept the Chicago Cubs 3-2 and 4-1 in the Pirates’ final games at Forbes Field.

1984 — Dwight Evans of the Boston Red Sox completed the cycle with a three-run 11th-inning homer to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6.

1986 — Phil Niekro of the Cleveland Indians and Don Sutton of the California Angels became the first 300-game winners to start against each other in this century. Neither Niekro nor Sutton got a decision as the Angels scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth to win 9-3.

1994 — Matt Williams tied Willie Stargell’s 1971 NL record for home runs before July with his 28th in San Francisco’s 7-4 loss to Los Angeles.

2004 — David Bell became the first Philadelphia player in almost nine years to hit for the cycle as the Phillies beat Montreal 14-6.

2007 — Frank Thomas hit his 500th home run to become the 21st major leaguer to reach the career mark. Thomas hit a three-run shot in the first inning, connecting against Minnesota’s Carlos Silva. ... Craig Biggio became the 27th player in major league history to get 3,000 hits in Houston’s 8-5 11-inning victory over Colorado. Biggio singled to center field in the seventh inning for the milestone hit and was thrown out trying to stretch the play into a double.

2008 — Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo combined to no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the Angels lost 1-0. It was the fifth game in the majors since 1900 in which the winning team didn’t get a hit, and first since Boston’s Matt Young lost one in 1992.

2009 — Mariano Rivera earned his 500th save, becoming the second reliever to reach the milestone, and the New York Yankees beat the Mets 4-2 for a Subway Series sweep.

2011 — Jason Bay and Carlos Beltran hit grand slams in consecutive innings — after the New York Mets had gone nearly two years without one — of a 14-3 win over Detroit. Bay and Beltran cleared the bases in the fourth and fifth innings off Daniel Schlereth.

2015 — In an astonishing debut, Steven Matz became the only major league pitcher to drive in four runs in his first career game while leading the New York Mets to a 7-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

2018 — Freshman Kevin Abel threw a two-hitter for his record fourth win in the College World Series, and Oregon State beat Arkansas 5-0 for the national championship.

