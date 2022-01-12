DALLAS — Hobie’s tale is a slight one only if you have never loved a dog.
His story is also a much-needed mental health break as we’ve returned to our post-holiday routine with a pandemic’s worth of stress and exhaustion weighing on us.
Late on Christmas Eve, Hobie just needed to do his backyard business.
The humans in his Swiss Avenue household were absorbed in the chaos of finishing letters to Santa, wrapping last gifts and wrangling guests and their own dogs into the right beds.
No one noticed when 3-year-old Hobie, who knows how to unlatch the back door when Audrey and Mike Schott aren’t available, slipped out into the fenced yard.
Hobie’s urge had struck just as the lame-brained holiday celebrants across East Dallas — having run through their fireworks cache — began their barrage of shoot-out-the-moon gunfire.
It must have sounded like the end of the world to the skittish, sweet-eyed lab-beagle mix.
Christmas morning dawned with the anticipation of all the new traditions that Audrey and Mike had planned for 3-year-old twins Mae and Willa. The kids and adults were ready; so were Hannah and Shiner, their extended family’s dogs.
What about Hobie, whom Audrey had assumed had spent the noisy night curled up with his pal Hannah?
In a gut punch of memory, the Schotts recalled the fireworks and gunfire. Although 50-pound Hobie had never squeezed through the backyard gate, they knew, if scared out of his wits, he probably could.
“He is the most chill dog, but he can be so skittish and anxious when he’s in a new situation,” Audrey told me.
Quick searches of neighbors’ yards turned up nothing. Neither did scouting the surrounding blocks by car. “That’s when Mike and I got a little more frantic,” Audrey recalled.
Hobie had already been through a lot in his short life. Abandoned as a tiny puppy and rescued on a Kentucky roadway, he eventually joined the Schotts’ Brooklyn household and then made the move with them to Dallas in 2019.
At six months pregnant with the twins, Audrey had decided she had to have a dog. “You know how crazy those pregnancy hormones are,” she said, laughing. “Luckily, Mike was willing to do most anything to keep things happy.”
Unlike the crowded animal shelters across much of the nation, fewer dogs are available for adoption in New York. So the Schotts used the Petfinder adoption website to track down a mutt in need of rescue.
They named him Hobie, after the trusting, gentle caretaker of others in Donna Tartt’s "The Goldfinch." He was a great big brother to the twins, very protective and invaluable to a family that, Audrey says with a laugh, can be a “hot mess express.”
Audrey and Mike had grown up in Texas but left the state to pursue their careers. He works in finance; she teaches music. After the twins’ birth in Brooklyn, they decided it was time to come back home. The girls needed more space — and so did Hobie.
On this Christmas morning, Audrey and Mike knew they couldn’t sit through the festivities while this most special family member was missing.
“We aren’t good at hiding our emotions,” Audrey told me. “It would have been worse for the girls if I was there, sitting and worrying and trying not to dissolve into a puddle.”
Leaving their relatives in charge of Christmas, the couple spent the day desperately trying to find Hobie, who had been sporting a green Christmas holly bowtie and red Scottish tartan collar and tag.
Because Hobie was microchipped through Home Again, the company distributed news about his disappearance. The Schotts posted information and photos on the Nextdoor app.
Pet detective Bonnie Hale, who mostly deals with missing cats, offered invaluable advice. Audrey and Mike printed and posted hundreds of flyers and eye-catching posters all over East Dallas.
In those first days after Hobie went missing, an army of animal-loving volunteers tried to help — even though few of them even knew the Schott family.
“It was overwhelming in a good way, after Hobie disappeared, how many people came to us to say ‘I’ve seen the flyers and I’m watching out for your dog,’” Audrey said. “How many asked what they could do to help, those who looked at night, who called with tips.”
At one point, Audrey drove to McKinney after seeing a photo that she was sure was Hobie. She wound up with a broken toe — when a door opened onto her foot — but learned nothing about her missing pet.
Other sightings were closer to home. Descriptions of a stray spotted in Old East Dallas, first near Planet Fitness on Columbia Avenue and then at Buckner Park, included details seemingly unique to Hobie.
But that dog moved on before Audrey and Mike could find him.
The Schotts knew stories like Hobie’s often don’t have happy endings. As New Year’s Eve arrived, it was hard to maintain the search’s momentum. “Our hopes were down,” Audrey said. “We were tired.”
They also were developing cold symptoms.
In anticipation of a family carriage ride with friends — a celebration booked weeks earlier — Audrey and Mike took COVID-19 tests: Both were positive.
“Our spirits were crushed,” Audrey said. “We both felt defeated in many ways.”
A few hours later, an 888-area code number showed up on her phone as Audrey bathed the twins. Figuring it was spam, Audrey let the call roll into voicemail.
It was the microchip company.
One of the Home Again volunteers who received the original notice about Hobie had spotted a dog matching his description at Everglade Park in the Buckner Terrace neighborhood.
The park is 6 miles southeast of the Schotts’ home — on the other side of Interstate 30 and many busy thoroughfares away from Swiss Avenue.
Mike immediately jumped in the car with some leftover prime rib and Hannah, Hobie’s dog buddy who belongs to Audrey’s parents. At the park, a man walking his own dog looked at Hobie’s picture and pointed toward the nearby softball field.
“It’s him, it’s him,” Mike said through tears when he called Audrey to say he was watching Hobie alongside another dog, a white and gray pit mix.
The pet detective had cautioned the couple not to call out or rush toward Hobie if they found him. So Mike quietly sat down, still yards from the dogs.
Finally, Hobie cautiously moved toward Hannah — and the prime rib. The more the two sniffed around one another, the more animated Hobie became. At some point, Mike said, Hobie seemed to recognize, “Oh, Mike is here too.”
In an instant, “out-in-the-wild Hobie” dropped his mask and “domesticated Hobie” was back.
Hobie and Hannah were ready to go home, but despite Mike’s efforts, he couldn’t coax the third dog into his vehicle, and she finally ran away.
All this time, Audrey and the twins — who had mostly believed Hobie was “off on an adventure” — sat on the driveway waiting for their dog’s return.
“Hobie immediately started wagging his tail,” Audrey said, still in tears days later over their good fortune. “He was so, so tired. But he was the same Hobie.”
The dog’s only injury was a right paw chewed up a bit from likely getting caught in a fence. He came home missing only his festive Christmas bowtie.
That night, the parents, twins, Hobie and Hannah all slept in the same bed. Thanks to the pain meds for his injury, Hobie hardly noticed the New Year’s Eve fireworks and gunfire.
For now, bungee cords secure the slight opening on the Schotts’ backyard gate, and they’ve ordered a dog collar with GPS capabilities.
Audrey and Mike divided the $2,000 reward they had offered between the Home Again volunteer and the dog walker who pointed out Hobie’s exact whereabouts. But they believe they owe a debt of gratitude they can never repay to the scores of people who mobilized to help.
“Communities, when they come together, can be amazing. People are good at their core,” Audrey told me. “People want to help other people. … There is good in the world. It sounds so basic, but it’s so important.”
