An 18-year-old man who was one of 10 injured outside a South Dallas event venue this weekend has died.
Anthony Deshun Wilson had been taken to a hospital in critical condition after the early Sunday shooting outside The Space Dallas venue in the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard. The venue has not replied to requests for comment.
A Dallas Independent School District spokeswoman confirmed that Wilson, a senior at Lincoln High School in South Dallas, was a victim.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wilson died about 3 p.m. Tuesday, but his cause of death was still pending.
DISD said mental health resources were being provided to the school community. The district declined to release additional details.
Dallas police did not release any details on the other nine victims, who ranged in age from 15 to 21.
Dominique Wilson, the 18-year-old’s mother, said in a text that her son, who went by “Woody,” had a caring and joyful spirit that “everyone adored.” People could feel his respect and love when he walked into a room, she said, and he was protective of his two sisters.
“We need all of your support because this is a hard pill to swallow considering how liked and caring he was,” Dominique Wilson said in a text. “He’s always been considered the respectful young nephew who not only is responsible, but had goals and dreams to accomplish.”
She said her son had worked since he was 15 years old, most recently at a Raising Cane’s fast-food restaurant. He had just gotten off work and was at the venue with his second cousin for a spring break party, his mother said.
His loved ones had been preparing for his senior prom and graduation. Now, they’re looking for justice.
“He not only had hopes of becoming someone great — he was already great,” his mother said. “We need help in every way possible.”
A police department spokesman on Wednesday said that there were no additional updates on whether any suspects had been identified in connection with the shooting.
Dallas Police Chief Eddie García told The Dallas Morning News on Monday that most — if not all — of those injured were “caught in the crossfire” after at least two gunmen shot at each other.
About 1,000 people were at The Space Dallas, near U.S. Route 175, when gunfire erupted around midnight and struck people waiting in line, police said.
Teens were holding a spring break party inside the venue. They had hired security who had confronted some patrons before shots were fired, according to Joe Morgan, who was working crowd control at the venue.
Officers recovered more than 30 shell casings outside.
The police chief said teens were charging a fee to get into the party, and alcohol was found at the venue, but police were still trying to determine whether partygoers brought it with them or if it was sold at the event.
García added that police were looking into whether new city ordinances were needed to address event venues.
©2022 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.