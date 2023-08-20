Record high temperatures scorched across Kansas on Saturday, but Manhattan (a city in Kansas) saw the highest temperature across the United States.
Preliminary data from The National Weather Service in Wichita says Manhattan hit 115 degrees on Saturday.
In Wichita, a heat record was reached on Saturday.
At 2:30 p.m., the temperature at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport hit 110 degrees, breaking the previous Aug. 19 record of 105 degrees set in 2011. The NWS in Wichita said Saturday afternoon that the last time the airport hit that temperature was July 30, 2012.
Records date back to 1888.
The heat wave shows no sign of letting up with Sunday’s high expected to hit 108, which would top the Aug. 20 current record of 106 degrees, set in 2001, NWS meteorologist Kelly Butler said.
An excessive heat warning issued for Wichita and southeast Kansas will remain in effect until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Monday and Tuesday are forecast at 106 and 102, with Wednesday expected to hit the century mark, a detailed forecast shows.
If Monday reaches the expected 106 degrees or higher, it will top the current Aug. 21 record of 105 for Wichita set in 1896, records shows.
The heat indexes for those days will range between 106 to 113 each day, the NWS excessive heat warning report said.
These numbers are in the “danger” zone for “likelihood of heat disorders with prolonged exposure or strenuous activity,” according to a heat index chart.
Heat index values “are taking into account how the combination of heat and humidity makes the body feel,” an NWS Wichita meteorologist said.
Thursday and Friday are forecast to remain around 100 with Saturday seeing the temperature drop to 90.
“It’s tough to say it’s either going to be close to average (with highs) in the in low 90s or a little bit above average in the high 90s,” NWS meteorologist James Cuellar previously said.
