Today GOOD Worldwide | Upworthy is announcing that its subsidiary, This Saves Lives, is launching Kids Snack Bars at 47 Costco stores in the Southeast region. This Saves Lives Kids Snack Bars are safe-for-school (gluten-free, nut-free, dairy-free, and soy free) and packed with a combined full serving of fruits and vegetables. The 24-pack of bars includes two best-selling, kid-approved flavors: 12 S’mores Blast and 12 Chocolate Chip “Dino”mite.
This Saves Lives, a consumer food company, provides life-saving food to children in need – so when you buy a pack of the This Saves Lives Kids Snack Bars from Costco, you are also giving back. Also, as part of the launch at Costco Southeast, This Saves Lives is supporting Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign, by making a donation that can help provide 60,000 meals to children in the Southeast.
“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Costco Southeast and advance our mission to fight child hunger,” This Saves Lives Co-founder, actor, and philanthropist Kristen Bell said. “By helping us bring our product to more people, Costco is joining us in aiding more children in need.”
To celebrate this milestone, This Saves Lives is hosting a nationwide contest beginning immediately and through Tuesday, March 14, 2023. One grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 grocery gift card and a personalized message from Kristen Bell. To learn more about the prizes and how to enter, visit thissaveslives.com/giveaway. No purchase required.
“We are thrilled that This Saves Lives kids bars are now available in the Costco Southeast region,” GOOD Worldwide | Upworthy CEO Max Schorr said. “We are committed to the quality and caliber of This Saves Lives products, and we believe Costco consumers will be particularly delighted that each bar sold advances the mission to end child hunger.”
To learn more and find a Costco location near you, visit thissaveslives.com/costco-kids.
About This Saves Lives
This Saves Lives (TSL) is a snack brand on a mission to end child hunger. Every purchase sends life-saving food to a child in need. Co-founders Kristen Bell, Ryan Devlin, Todd Grinnell, and Ravi Patel launched TSL with a simple motto: "Buy A Bar. Feed A Child. We Eat Together." Now with a breadth of products beyond bars, the company’s snacks contain ingredients and are Non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher-dairy-free. Products are available online at thissaveslives.com and in select retail stores nationwide.
About No Kid Hungry
No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. After 25 years of successfully investing in local nonprofits and helping find the best approaches to eradicating poverty and hunger, Share Our Strength launched No Kid Hungry in 2010. Rather than providing individual meals, No Kid Hungry donations help support programs that feed kids directly. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.
About GOOD Worldwide | Upworthy
GOOD Worldwide | Upworthy is a social impact company with a global audience of over 150 million people. Since 2006, GOOD Worldwide | Upworthy has empowered people and organizations to be a force for good, together. The company helps drive lasting results—for businesses, local communities, and individuals around the world.
