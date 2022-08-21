Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Heat 2” by Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner (Morrow) Last week: —
2. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central) Last week: 1
3. “The Family Remains: A Novel” by Lisa Jewell (Atria) Last week: —
4. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman: A Novel” by Daniel Silva (Harper) Last week: 2
5. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown) Last week: 4
6. “Shattered” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown) Last week: 5
7. “Wrong Place Wrong Time: A Novel” by Gillian McAllister (Morrow) Last week: 3
8. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 9
9. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Scout) Last week: 6
10. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday) Last week: 13
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster) Last week: —
2. “Unlock Your Potential: The Ultimate Guide for Creating Your Dream Life in the Modern World” by Jeff Lerner (Benbella/Holt) Last week: 1
3. “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster) Last week: —
4. “The Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards: The Complete Series” by Jim Lee, Edward Piskor and Bob Budiansky (Abrams) Last week: —
5. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House) Last week: 3
6. “Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing” by Kyle Petty and Ellis Henican (St. Martin’s) Last week: —
7. “Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure” by Rinker Buck Avid Reader Last week: —
8. “The Destructionists: The Twenty-Five Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party” by Dana Milbank (Doubleday) Last week: —
9. “The Return: Trump’s Big 2024 Comeback” by Dick Morris (Humanix) Last week: 13
10. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside) Last week: 5
