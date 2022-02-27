Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury) Last week: —
2. “Diablo Mesa” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central) Last week: —
3. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s) Last week: 1
4. “Gwendy’s Final Task” by Stephen King and Richard Chizmar (Cemetery Dance) Last week: —
5. “Sierra Six” by Mark Greaney (Berkley) Last week: —
6. “Dawnshard: From the Stormlight Archive” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 2
8. “The Judge’s List: A Novel” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 4
9. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking) Last week: 6
10. “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown) Last week: 5
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love” by Tony Robbins, Peter H. Diamandis and Robert Hariri (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 1
2. “PlantYou: 140+ Ridiculously Easy, Amazingly Delicious Plant-Based Oil-Free Recipes” by Carleigh Bodrug (Hachette Go) Last week: —
3. “Good Enough: 40ish Devotionals for a Life of Imperfection” by Kate Bowler and Jessica Richie (Convergent) Last week: —
4. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown (Random House) Last week: 4
5. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World) Last week: 6
6. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer (Harper) Last week: 2
7. “The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two)” by Phil Szostak (Abrams) Last week: —
8. “Competing in the New World of Work: How Radical Adaptability Separates the Best from the Rest” by Keith Ferrazzi, Kian Gohar and Noel Weyrich (Harvard Business Review) Last week: —
9. “The Way of Integrity: Finding the Path to Your True Self” by Martha Beck (Open Field) Last week: 7
10. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse) Last week: 9