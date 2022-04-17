Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 9, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
2. Sea of Tranquility. Emily St. John Mandel. Knopf
3. The Candy House. Jennifer Egan. Scribner
4. What Happened to the Bennetts. Lisa Scottoline. Putnam
5. The Paris Apartment. Lucy Foley. Morrow
6. The Recovery Agent. Janet Evanovich. Atria
7. Lover Arisen. J.R. Ward. Gallery
8. The Lincoln Highway. Amor Towles. Viking
9. Shadows Reel. C.J. Box. Putnam
10. The Diamond Eye. Kate Quinn. Morrow
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak. Shannon Bream. Broadside
2. Half Baked Harvest Every Day. Tieghan Gerard. Clarkson Potter
3. Atlas of the Heart. Brené Brown. Random House
4. Time Is a Mother. Ocean Vuong. Penguin Press
5. Recessional. David Mamet. Broadside
6. Nowhere for Very Long. Brianna Madia. HarperOne
7. Bittersweet. Susan Cain. Crown
8. Forever Boy. Kate Swenson. Park Row
9. Glucose Revolution. Jessie Inchauspe. Simon & Schuster
10. Life Makeover. Dominique Sachse. Thomas Nelson
MASS MARKET
1. Nine Lives. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. Dark Night in Big Rock. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
3. Ocean Prey. John Sandford. Putnam
4. 1st Case. Patterson/Tebbetts. Grand Central
5. Any Sunday. Debbie Macomber. Harlequin
6. Sooley. John Grisham. Anchor
7. Hideaway. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
8. Black Ice. Brad Thor. Pocket
9. Tom Clancy: Target Acquired. Don Bentley. Berkley
10. The Amish Animal Doctor. Patrice Lewis. Love Inspired
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Chainsaw Man, Vol. 10. Tatsuki Fujimoto. Viz
2. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 15. Gege Akutami. Viz
3. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
4. Spy X Family, Vol. 7. Tatsuya Endo. Viz
5. Kaiju No. 8, Vol. 2. Naoya Matsumoto. Viz
6. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
7. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
8. The Family Plot. Megan Collins. Atria
9. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
10. The Viscount Who Loved Me. Julia Quinn. Avon
